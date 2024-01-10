en English
Accidents

Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:57 am EST
Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand

In the remote province of Mae Hong Son, Thailand, an innocent act turned perilous when a child accidentally consumed cyanide from a silver cleaning solution, mistaking it for water. The incident, which took place on January 6, 2024, triggered a swift and coordinated response from Khun Yuam Hospital and Sri Sangwal Hospital that saved the child’s life.

Quick Identification of Poison

The child’s comatose state and severe acidosis presented an urgent puzzle to the medical staff. The mother’s quick thinking proved vital when she handed over the bottle of the ingested substance. Upon testing, the contents were identified as cyanide, a deadly poison.

Life-saving Antidote

Known for its potency, cyanide requires an immediate antidote, a drug not available at the smaller Khun Yuam Hospital. The child’s critical condition necessitated a transfer to the provincial hospital, Sri Sangwal, located 60 kilometers away. In an astonishing feat of coordination and resolve, the antidote was transported and administered to the child en route, despite the challenging road conditions.

First Instance of Cyanide Poisoning

This case marked the first instance of cyanide poisoning in a region more commonly known for poisonings related to mushrooms or pesticides. The incident has sparked a stern response from health officials and doctors, urging the public to be cautious about the dangers of cyanide and the importance of keeping toxic substances out of children’s reach. A specific warning was issued against performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation in cases of suspected cyanide poisoning, due to the risk of secondary poisoning.

Accidents Health Thailand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

