Swift Medical Response Saves Child from Cyanide Poisoning in Thailand

In the remote province of Mae Hong Son, Thailand, an innocent act turned perilous when a child accidentally consumed cyanide from a silver cleaning solution, mistaking it for water. The incident, which took place on January 6, 2024, triggered a swift and coordinated response from Khun Yuam Hospital and Sri Sangwal Hospital that saved the child’s life.

Quick Identification of Poison

The child’s comatose state and severe acidosis presented an urgent puzzle to the medical staff. The mother’s quick thinking proved vital when she handed over the bottle of the ingested substance. Upon testing, the contents were identified as cyanide, a deadly poison.

Life-saving Antidote

Known for its potency, cyanide requires an immediate antidote, a drug not available at the smaller Khun Yuam Hospital. The child’s critical condition necessitated a transfer to the provincial hospital, Sri Sangwal, located 60 kilometers away. In an astonishing feat of coordination and resolve, the antidote was transported and administered to the child en route, despite the challenging road conditions.

First Instance of Cyanide Poisoning

This case marked the first instance of cyanide poisoning in a region more commonly known for poisonings related to mushrooms or pesticides. The incident has sparked a stern response from health officials and doctors, urging the public to be cautious about the dangers of cyanide and the importance of keeping toxic substances out of children’s reach. A specific warning was issued against performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation in cases of suspected cyanide poisoning, due to the risk of secondary poisoning.