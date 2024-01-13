Swift Emergency Response in East Aurora Saves Individual from Cardiac Arrest

In an extraordinary display of swift emergency response, a 60-year-old resident of East Aurora was saved from a severe cardiac arrest on January 11. Identified as Michael Ellis, the individual collapsed at a business on Main Street following a seizure. The East Aurora Police Department, receiving the emergency call at 3:30 p.m., reacted promptly and was on the scene within two minutes.

Immediate Intervention and Effective CPR

The unresponsive patient, found not breathing and without a pulse, received immediate CPR from an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) from the East Aurora Fire Department, with support from the local police. The team demonstrated remarkable professionalism in handling the situation, with the EMT taking the lead in administering life-saving measures.

Deployment of Automated External Defibrillator

An automated external defibrillator (AED) was quickly deployed, a critical step in the chain of survival for cardiac arrest victims. The AED was instrumental in delivering a shock to Ellis’s heart, an effort to restore a regular heartbeat before the arrival of the American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance service.

Advanced Paramedic Care and Hospitalization

Upon arrival, the AMR provided advanced paramedic care, further stabilizing Ellis’s condition. Remarkably, within approximately five minutes, his heart resumed functioning autonomously. He was then transported to South Buffalo Mercy Hospital for further cardiac treatment. The hospital, known for its robust cardiac care unit, took over his medical care.

The East Aurora Fire Department later confirmed in a press release that Ellis is recovering well and is expected to make a full recovery. The Hartford Fire Chief commended the entire community and emergency response system for their collective effort in saving Ellis’s life after a ‘widow maker heart attack’, a condition with only a 12% survival rate. The incident underscores the vital role of immediate intervention, effective CPR, and community readiness in saving lives.