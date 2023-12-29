en English
Swedish Scientists Explore Psychedelics for Insights into Consciousness

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:33 am EST
Swedish researchers at the University of Lund have been diligently studying the impact of psychedelic substances and amphetamines on rat brain activity for seven years. This ground-breaking exploration aims to demystify the enigma of human consciousness and provide potential neurological disorder treatments. The study’s focal point is understanding how drugs like LSD and ketamine affect brain function and identifying common attributes across different psychedelics.

Neural Synchronization Induced by Psychedelics

The research unveiled that psychedelics trigger synchronization in neurons across various brain regions. This synchronization could potentially disrupt standard brain communication and offer a model for psychosis. Understanding this synchronous activity could elucidate why these drugs offer therapeutic benefits for conditions such as depression. The theory suggests that psychedelics might induce brain network plasticity, helping individuals to recover from diseased states.

Psychedelics Research: A Bridge to Artificial Intelligence

Besides its profound implications for understanding human consciousness, the study also sparks conversations in the realm of artificial intelligence. The insights gleaned from the research might offer a roadmap for the generation or measurement of consciousness in cognitive networks.

The Therapeutic Potential of Psychedelics

Despite the broad prohibition of psychedelic drugs across Europe due to safety concerns, emerging research indicates their potential benefits in treating mental health issues. Conditions such as PTSD, depression, alcoholism, and eating disorders could potentially benefit from controlled usage of these substances. Switzerland, for example, permits the government-sanctioned use of psychedelics in some clinics for treating depression and anxiety under medical supervision. The therapeutic potential of psychedelics is gaining political traction in the European Union, with parliamentary groups and alliances actively discussing and advocating for the medical application of these substances.

Europe Health Science & Technology
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

