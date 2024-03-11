Sutton Stracke's Health Scare at RHOBH Reunion: Exhaustion, Dehydration, Bronchitis

Sutton Stracke, a star of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', recently opened up about her alarming health scare during the show's season 13 reunion taping. Stracke experienced a sudden medical emergency that left her and fellow cast members in shock, ultimately leading to her hospitalization.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Mystery: What Happened?

During the reunion, Stracke began experiencing severe symptoms, including uncontrollable shaking and an overwhelming sense of unwellness, which prompted immediate medical attention. Despite the chilly temperature in the room, she felt inexplicably hot, a feeling that was dismissed by her co-stars until her condition visibly worsened. Stracke's relentless schedule, shuttling between New York and Los Angeles for three weeks, had taken a toll on her health, culminating in this frightening episode.

The Diagnosis: A Trifecta of Health Issues

Advertisment

After being rushed to urgent care and subsequently to the emergency room, Stracke was diagnosed with exhaustion, severe dehydration, and bronchitis. This diagnosis came after a series of tests, including a chest X-ray and blood work. The severity of her condition required her to take a significant break from her busy lifestyle, resting for about ten days and taking six weeks to fully recover. This incident shed light on the intense pressures faced by reality TV stars and the toll it can take on their health.

Support and Recovery

Throughout this ordeal, Stracke was not alone; she was supported by her castmate Garcelle Beauvais and the show's host, Andy Cohen. Beauvais's unwavering support, staying by Stracke's side throughout the emergency room visit, highlights the genuine friendships that can form behind the scenes of reality TV. Stracke's health scare has prompted her to take a step back and prioritize her well-being, easing back on her work commitments and focusing on recovery.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of listening to one's body and the potential consequences of neglecting personal health in the pursuit of career success. Stracke's experience may also encourage others in high-pressure industries to reassess their health and work-life balance. As Stracke continues to recover and reflect on her health scare, her story underscores the reality that, despite appearances, reality TV stars are not immune to the physical demands and stresses of their profession.