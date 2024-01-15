en English
Dominica

Suspension of Elective Surgeries at DCFH Triggers Public Outcry

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Suspension of Elective Surgeries at DCFH Triggers Public Outcry

In an unexpected turn of events, the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH), one of the premier medical facilities in the Caribbean region, has announced the indefinite suspension of elective surgeries. The reason behind this drastic measure is a pressing shortage of medical supplies, specifically pethidine and spiral needles, crucial components for conducting such operations.

Internal Memo Reveals Suspension

On January 11, 2024, the hospital’s Medical Director, Dr. Ruby Blanc, issued a memo to the surgical staff, explaining that the suspension would commence from January 15, 2024. Dr. Blanc mentioned that minor surgical cases might still be entertained, but elective surgeries would require a prior discussion with Dr. Beck Jno Baptiste, the Officer in Charge of Anesthesia at DCFH.

Ensuring Adequate Healthcare Amid Shortage

In her memo, Dr. Blanc assured the staff that efforts were in full swing to rectify the shortage. Elective surgeries, while not emergency procedures, are scheduled in advance and can range from cosmetic operations to significant procedures like hernia repair or hip replacements.

Public Outcry Over Suspension of Services

The announcement of the suspension has ignited a wave of public outrage on social media platforms. Dominicans, both residing on the island and abroad, have been vocal in expressing their concerns about the state of the country’s healthcare system. Criticism has been directed towards hospital administrators, the Prime Minister, and the Minister of Health for their apparent lack of foresight and perceived negligence. The public’s frustration is further exacerbated by the ongoing carnival season, a period that traditionally witnesses a surge of visitors to the island.

Dominica Health
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

