Suspected Mumps Case at Romig Middle School Tests Negative: A Close Shave with an Outbreak

A sigh of relief washed over Romig Middle School in Anchorage, Alaska, as a suspected mumps case tested negative, quelling fears of a potential outbreak. The apprehension had led to the cancellation of after-school activities and field trips, alongside a thorough disinfection of school facilities and buses.

Precautionary Measures at Romig Middle School

The school's principal, Carrie Sumner, promptly informed parents of the negative test result, reassuring them that there were no confirmed cases of mumps within the school community. Details about the individual involved in the suspected case have been kept under wraps by the school district, adhering to privacy norms.

Anchorage School District Health Services' Advisory

Despite the negative test, the Anchorage School District Health Services has noted a surge in viral illnesses, including influenza and RSV. They have issued an advisory urging the community to practice preventive measures such as staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and frequently washing hands.

Mumps in Alaska and the U.S.

Mumps, a vaccine-preventable disease, is relatively rare in both Alaska and the U.S. In 2023, only one case was reported in Alaska and a total of 436 cases nationwide. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has observed a gradual nationwide increase in mumps cases over the past few years. No new cases have been reported in Alaska so far this year, a positive trend that public health officials hope will continue.

While the false alarm at Romig Middle School has passed, the incident serves as a potent reminder of the need for vigilant public health practices and the importance of vaccinations in preventing such outbreaks. As the school returns to normalcy, the community's focus remains on maintaining a healthy environment and safeguarding against future health threats.