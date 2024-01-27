Suspect in Honolulu Chemical Attack Released on Bail Day Before Incident

In a shocking revelation, Sebastian Mahkwan, the primary suspect in a recent chemical assault that left a private school teacher in critical condition, had been released on a meager $8,000 bail just a day prior to the incident. This release was in relation to a separate crime, where he was apprehended in October for assault and peddling methamphetamine. The scene of the horrific chemical attack was near Ala Moana, where a woman fell victim to Mahkwan's assault.

The Victim and Her Current State

The victim, a 25-year-old Chinese language instructor at the esteemed Maryknoll School, is currently battling for her life in a hospital after the assault. The motive behind this heinous act remains a mystery, with no clear indication if the attack was random or targeted.

A History of Homelessness and Crime

Mahkwan's backstory paints a picture of a troubled life. He has a slew of citations related to homelessness and has been frequently in and out of a local shelter. His stay there was often cut short due to aggressive and threatening behavior, making him a familiar face to the authorities.

Systemic Failure and the Need for Resources

Connie Mitchell, the executive director of the Institute for Human Services, voiced her frustration with the legal system's handling of Mahkwan's past offenses. She emphasized the desperate need for more resources to tackle the escalating issues of substance abuse and mental illness plaguing the homeless community. The shocking incident has further underscored the urgency of this need.