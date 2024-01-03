en English
Health

Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 am EST


Renowned television presenter Susanna Reid has made a conscious decision to abandon alcohol, primarily motivated by the desire to improve her skin health. The Good Morning Britain host disclosed that a doctor’s advice led her to this lifestyle change, which has resulted not only in an improved complexion but also considerable weight loss.

From Sobriety to Better Skin

Susanna Reid shared that her decision to stop drinking alcohol was not tied to a New Year’s resolution or the popular trend of ‘dry January.’ Instead, it was a medical recommendation that pushed her towards sobriety. The presenter was experiencing skin breakouts and flushing, symptoms linked to alcohol consumption. A doctor suggested that refraining from alcohol could be the key to overcoming these skin ailments.

The Power of a Specific Motivator

Reid confided that having a specific reason to quit drinking, such as improving her skin health, proved to be far more compelling than a vague desire for sobriety. This reason served as a strong deterrent, with even a single deviation from her alcohol-free regime resulting in visible impacts on her face. The presenter noted that these immediate and noticeable consequences reinforced her commitment to sobriety.

Challenges on the Path of Sobriety

Despite her determined stance, Reid acknowledged that the journey to total sobriety was not without its challenges. She admitted to having strayed from her resolution on eight occasions, one of which involved her co-host Piers Morgan during a day at the Oscars. However, each lapse only underscored the value of her decision to quit and served as a reminder of the benefits she had begun to reap.

Health Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

