Health

Surviving TTP: A Mother’s Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:17 am EST
Surviving TTP: A Mother’s Battle, A Story of Hope and Plasma Donations

When Sophie Meredith, a 33-year-old mental health therapist from Shropshire, was diagnosed with thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) postpartum, her world was turned upside down. TTP, a rare blood disorder that causes excessive blood clotting and critically low platelet levels, affects approximately six in one million people in the UK each year. Sophie’s bout with this life-threatening condition began during her pregnancy, ultimately leading to an emergency C-section and a precipitous drop in her health.

Precarious Struggle and Timely Intervention

Following the swift deterioration of her health, Sophie was transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Here, she undertook a rigorous procedure involving four plasma exchanges over three days. This critical intervention entailed replacing her entire body’s plasma with healthy donor plasma, a process that proved to be her lifeline.

Recovery, Remission, and Gratitude

Thanks to the timely intervention and the selfless contributions of plasma donors, Sophie has made a full recovery. She has been classified as being in remission and has been able to celebrate her son Arlo’s first birthday. Sophie’s story is one of immense gratitude and renewed appreciation for life. She expressed her heartfelt thanks to the plasma donors who indirectly contributed to saving her life, granting her the opportunity to be a mother to her son.

Advocacy, Awareness, and a Call to Action

Post-recovery, Sophie has turned her experience into a force for good. She is keen on establishing a non-profit to raise awareness about rare health conditions, particularly those that can arise during pregnancy. Sophie’s partner, Dylan, inspired by her ordeal, has since donated plasma himself. Sophie stresses the importance of trusting one’s health instincts and self-advocacy. She also underscores the life-saving potential of plasma donations, as demonstrated by her own survival and recovery.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

