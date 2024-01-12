en English
Health

Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year

Based on a recent survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Mucinex, it was revealed that out of 2,000 U.S. adults, the average American only feels at their best for about 15 days each month, which accumulates to roughly six months per year. The top reasons cited for feeling unwell include lack of sleep, stress, and illness.

Health Setbacks and Its Impact

According to the survey, 43% of respondents identified insufficient sleep and stress, while 22% pointed to illness as the primary causes for not feeling well. Generation X is particularly impacted by stress, with employed individuals reporting an average of missing four workdays and spending an additional four days in bed due to sickness over the past year. Consequently, this resulted in financial losses averaging $361.90, majorly due to missed work, doctor visits, and medications.

Generational Differences and Health Expenditure

The financial brunt of these health setbacks varies across generations. Millennials incurred higher costs, exceeding $500, while baby boomers spent around $185.90 on similar expenses. However, despite these health setbacks, Americans prioritize quality time with loved ones over work concerns.

Lifestyle Preferences When Healthy

When feeling well, Americans prefer engaging in family time, cleaning, reading, socializing with friends, and spending time with pets. Millennials lean towards pursuing creative activities, whereas baby boomers are more inclined to dine out. If extra time were available, socializing, volunteering, and dating would be top priorities, especially for Gen X and baby boomers. Millennials, on the other hand, would focus on finding love.

Navigating Productivity and Health

However, given additional hours, Americans would generally prefer rest and relaxation over productivity, with Gen Z being the exception. The average American feels productive for about seven hours a day, but even when healthy, 60% feel there are not enough hours to accomplish everything. This leads many to tough it out through sickness, often resorting to over-the-counter medications or seeking medical advice. Ultimately, 70% of Americans acknowledge the challenge of making up for lost time when sick, emphasizing the importance of swift recovery to resume valued activities and time with loved ones.

Health Lifestyle United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

