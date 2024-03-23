Survey Reveals Income-Based Disparities in Willingness to Pay for Weight Loss Drugs

A recent survey conducted by Evercore ISI has highlighted significant income-based disparities in the willingness of patients to pay for GLP-1 weight loss drugs, despite their high cost and limited insurance coverage. These medications, including Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound, are sought after for their efficacy in treating obesity and Type 2 diabetes, with costs ranging from $900 to $1,350 monthly before rebates and insurance.

Exploring the Financial Divide

The survey, which polled over 600 participants between January 24 and February 20, revealed a stark contrast in payment capabilities among different income groups. Nearly 60% of respondents with annual incomes above $250,000 expressed willingness to pay more than $300 per month out of pocket for GLP-1 treatments. In contrast, only about 4% of those earning less than $75,000 annually were willing to pay the same, with 64% of this lower income group capping their maximum out-of-pocket expense at $50 per month or less.

Impact on Treatment Continuity and Access

The survey also shed light on the duration patients stayed on these treatments, noting that over 80% of former users discontinued their medication within 12 months, citing cost, achievement of weight loss goals, or side effects as reasons. This discontinuation raises concerns about long-term affordability and accessibility of GLP-1 drugs, especially as nearly half of the current users plan to continue their treatment indefinitely, primarily until reaching their weight loss objectives.

Insurers' Hesitancy and Future Implications

Insurance companies' reluctance to cover these drugs due to concerns about premature discontinuation and the survey's findings on the willingness to restart treatment if weight is regained highlight the complex interplay between cost, access, and treatment efficacy. As the demand for GLP-1 weight loss drugs continues to grow, these disparities underscore the need for more equitable access to these potentially life-changing medications.

Without addressing these disparities, the benefits of GLP-1 treatments risk being confined to those who can afford them, leaving behind a significant portion of the population that could greatly benefit from these advanced therapies. This situation calls for a reevaluation of pricing, insurance coverage, and support programs to ensure broader access to these critical treatments for obesity and Type 2 diabetes.