Health

Survey Reveals High Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders Among Bus Drivers

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:12 pm EST
Survey Reveals High Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders Among Bus Drivers

In a recent survey conducted by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), it was found that an overwhelming 78% of bus drivers report suffering from musculoskeletal problems as a direct result of their job. The survey, which included 400 bus drivers, reveals a concerning trend in the industry and underscores the need for urgent intervention.

Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders Among Bus Drivers

Out of the surveyed drivers, 23% admitted to having taken time off in the past year due to back, neck, or shoulder pain, indicative of the severity of their health issues. The high prevalence of these disorders among bus drivers highlights the urgency of implementing interventions to improve their working conditions and mitigate the risk of these issues.

Need for Ergonomic Improvements

The surveyed bus drivers believe that their working conditions could be significantly improved by the introduction of adjustable seating, steering columns, and driver dashboards. A staggering 94% agreed that the driver’s cabin could be more ergonomically designed. The same percentage of drivers expressed a feeling of inequality when compared to office workers regarding workplace adjustments, despite the legal requirements for employers to accommodate staff with disabilities or health conditions.

Reaction from RMT General Secretary

Mick Lynch, the General Secretary of RMT, finds these results concerning. He points out that technology capable of improving these conditions is readily available and should be utilized to its fullest. Musculoskeletal conditions are a leading cause of sickness absence in the UK, accounting for 27% of work-related ill health cases in 2022-23.

Research conducted by Versus Arthritis indicates that one in 10 employees has a musculoskeletal condition, with a third of these individuals choosing not to disclose their condition to their employer. This revelation brings into focus the pressing need for better ergonomic design and accommodations in workplaces, particularly for bus drivers who are at a higher risk of developing these conditions.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

