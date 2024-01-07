Survey Reveals High Antibiotic Usage in Government Hospitals: A Deep Dive into the Implications

Recent data has sounded an alarming bell in the health sector, with a survey revealing a staggering 70% of patients in government hospitals within a specific country are being administered antibiotics. The high rate of antibiotic use is sparking concerns about overuse and its potential implications.

Unveiling the Scale of Antibiotic Use

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Union health ministry conducted a study across 20 large hospitals in 15 states and Union Territories. The findings were eye-opening: from November 2021 to April 2022, 72% of patients were prescribed antibiotics. The report further detailed that while 45% of patients received antibiotics to treat an illness, the remaining 55% were given antibiotics as a preventive measure. Interestingly, 4.6% of patients were prescribed four or more types of antibiotics.

Antibiotic Overdose: A Rising Global Threat

Overuse of antibiotics can lead to a global health threat: antibiotic resistance. This phenomenon occurs when bacteria evolve in response to the use of these medicines, rendering them less effective over time. The result is longer hospital stays, elevated medical costs, and an increased mortality rate.

Contributing Factors and Remedial Measures

Several factors contribute to the overuse of antibiotics. They include prescriptions by healthcare providers, patient expectations, and a general lack of awareness. To address this issue, a multifaceted approach is required. The strategy should include better antibiotic stewardship, comprehensive education for healthcare professionals and patients, and stricter regulation of antibiotic prescription and use. Dr. Sachin Bajaj, founder of Ujala Cygnus Hospitals, suggests hospitals adhere to guidelines for using antibiotics, especially powerful ones, and resort to them only when necessary.

The survey also brought to light that 57% of the antibiotics prescribed in these government hospitals had a high potential to cause antimicrobial resistance. One antibiotic in particular, Ceftriaxone, was singled out as a cause for concern due to increasing resistance.

A separate study conducted by the Department of Microbiology at the National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre found that 29.2% of children and youth in Bangladesh have multiple antibiotic resistance. The study warns of the risks associated with antibiotic resistance, including higher mortality rates, longer hospital stays, and increased medical costs.

Experts attribute the primary cause of antibiotic resistance to incorrect antibiotic usage, such as taking antibiotics without a prescription and unnecessary prescriptions for conditions like viral fevers. They also highlight the lack of significant initiatives for infection prevention in government hospitals and the need for better enforcement of regulations related to antibiotic usage.