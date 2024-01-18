Surrozen Concludes Phase 1a Trial Enrollment for SZN-043; Halts SZN-1326 Development

Surrozen, Inc., a leading biotechnology company with a focus on tissue repair and regeneration, has successfully completed enrollment for the Phase 1a clinical trial of its therapeutic candidate, SZN-043. Targeted at treating chronic liver disease and alcohol-associated hepatitis, the trial's enrollment completion marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards medical innovation.

Advertisment

A Glimpse into the Future

Surrozen is set to release safety and pharmacodynamic data from the trial in the first quarter of 2024. Parallelly, the company also plans to commence enrollment for the Phase 1b clinical trial for alcohol-associated hepatitis within the same year. The potential proof-of-concept data is anticipated to be available in the latter half of 2024, paving the way for further advancements in the field.

Strategic Steps: Discontinuation of SZN-1326

Advertisment

While Surrozen has shown promising progress with SZN-043, the company has strategically decided to discontinue the development of another candidate, SZN-1326, aimed at treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The decision is attributed to challenges in identifying a safe and potentially effective dose, coupled with the high clinical development cost and market competition. Although the Phase 1 trial of SZN-1326 led to asymptomatic liver transaminase elevations in some subjects, the company reported no serious adverse events, and the elevations resolved spontaneously.

Partnerships and Financial Stability

In a significant move, Surrozen has entered into a collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim for the development of SZN-413 for retinal diseases. This partnership positions Surrozen to be eligible for considerable milestone payments and royalties on sales. Financially, the company maintains a strong position with $43.4 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2023. This robust financial footing ensures a stable runway for the company's endeavors into 2025 and beyond.