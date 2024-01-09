Surprise Raid Exposes Spurious Cosmetic Production in Hyderabad: Public Health at Risk

In a surprising turn of events, the Drugs Control Administration of Telangana swooped down on Shakil Industries, an unlicensed facility in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad. The raid, conducted on the basis of intelligence gathered by Drugs Inspector J. Kiran Kumar from Hanamkonda, unearthed the production and circulation of a spurious cosmetic product, the ‘Special Karachi Mehendi Cone,’ by Shakil Industries.

Unearthing the Toxic Truth

Upon confiscation, the products were sent for testing to the Drugs Control Laboratory in Hyderabad. The analysis revealed the presence of Picramic acid, a synthetic dye not permitted for use in henna cones as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) IS 17318:2020. This finding not only confirmed the illegitimacy of the manufacturing unit but also underscored the potential health risks posed to consumers.

A Stash Seized, Investigation Underway

The raid led to the seizure of a significant stockpile of these mehendi cones from Mohammed Yousuf Ali, the proprietor of Shakil Industries. The law enforcement agencies have initiated a full-fledged investigation and have assured that legal action will be taken against all those involved in this blatant violation of public health and safety regulations.

A Warning to Consumers and Manufactures Alike

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with cosmetics produced at unlicensed facilities. These manufacturers often flout BIS quality standards, leading to the production of potentially harmful products. On the part of the consumers, the incident underscores the importance of verifying ‘Licence’ details on the labels of cosmetic products. This can act as an effective measure to protect oneself from harmful ingredients and unsafe products. As the investigation continues, it is hoped that this incident will catalyze stricter enforcement of safety standards in the cosmetic industry.