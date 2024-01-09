en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Surprise Raid Exposes Spurious Cosmetic Production in Hyderabad: Public Health at Risk

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
Surprise Raid Exposes Spurious Cosmetic Production in Hyderabad: Public Health at Risk

In a surprising turn of events, the Drugs Control Administration of Telangana swooped down on Shakil Industries, an unlicensed facility in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad. The raid, conducted on the basis of intelligence gathered by Drugs Inspector J. Kiran Kumar from Hanamkonda, unearthed the production and circulation of a spurious cosmetic product, the ‘Special Karachi Mehendi Cone,’ by Shakil Industries.

Unearthing the Toxic Truth

Upon confiscation, the products were sent for testing to the Drugs Control Laboratory in Hyderabad. The analysis revealed the presence of Picramic acid, a synthetic dye not permitted for use in henna cones as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) IS 17318:2020. This finding not only confirmed the illegitimacy of the manufacturing unit but also underscored the potential health risks posed to consumers.

A Stash Seized, Investigation Underway

The raid led to the seizure of a significant stockpile of these mehendi cones from Mohammed Yousuf Ali, the proprietor of Shakil Industries. The law enforcement agencies have initiated a full-fledged investigation and have assured that legal action will be taken against all those involved in this blatant violation of public health and safety regulations.

A Warning to Consumers and Manufactures Alike

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with cosmetics produced at unlicensed facilities. These manufacturers often flout BIS quality standards, leading to the production of potentially harmful products. On the part of the consumers, the incident underscores the importance of verifying ‘Licence’ details on the labels of cosmetic products. This can act as an effective measure to protect oneself from harmful ingredients and unsafe products. As the investigation continues, it is hoped that this incident will catalyze stricter enforcement of safety standards in the cosmetic industry.

0
Crime Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Routine Traffic Stop in Ohio Leads to Major Drug Bust
On a routine patrol in Summit County, Ohio, a seemingly commonplace traffic violation morphed into an extraordinary drug bust. Springfield Township Police Officer Cody Meade, alerted by a black Cadillac’s unusual swerving over the median, initiated a traffic stop that would culminate in the seizure of a substantial amount of drugs and cash. Unveiling the
Routine Traffic Stop in Ohio Leads to Major Drug Bust
54-Year Sentence for West Midlands Robbery Gang: A Reign of Terror Ends
13 mins ago
54-Year Sentence for West Midlands Robbery Gang: A Reign of Terror Ends
Woodstock Shed Fire Reveals Unfortunate Victim: Investigation Underway
16 mins ago
Woodstock Shed Fire Reveals Unfortunate Victim: Investigation Underway
Decades-Old Cold Cases Linked to Deceased Virginia Fisherman
4 mins ago
Decades-Old Cold Cases Linked to Deceased Virginia Fisherman
San Rafael Woman Detained for Alleged Matricide: Investigation Underway
6 mins ago
San Rafael Woman Detained for Alleged Matricide: Investigation Underway
Public Appeal Launched by Durham Police to Locate Wanted Man
12 mins ago
Public Appeal Launched by Durham Police to Locate Wanted Man
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress President Criticizes BJP's Alleged Misuse of ED: A Threat to Democracy?
37 seconds
Congress President Criticizes BJP's Alleged Misuse of ED: A Threat to Democracy?
Polish PM Accuses President of Obstructing Justice Amid Unfolding Crisis
59 seconds
Polish PM Accuses President of Obstructing Justice Amid Unfolding Crisis
Welsh Farmer's Struggle with Antibiotic Resistance: A Call for Sustainable Farming
1 min
Welsh Farmer's Struggle with Antibiotic Resistance: A Call for Sustainable Farming
Ex-Australian Coach John Buchanan: David Warner Not Among Cricketing Greats
2 mins
Ex-Australian Coach John Buchanan: David Warner Not Among Cricketing Greats
Kellogg's Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory with Limited-Edition Froot Loops Box
2 mins
Kellogg's Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Victory with Limited-Edition Froot Loops Box
Scottish Government Ponders Pardon Scheme Amid Post Office Horizon Scandal
4 mins
Scottish Government Ponders Pardon Scheme Amid Post Office Horizon Scandal
Jacksonville Jaguars Undertake Major Overhaul of Defensive Coaching Staff
4 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars Undertake Major Overhaul of Defensive Coaching Staff
Marcelo Visits Riyadh, Praises Real Madrid and Bellingham Ahead of Spanish Super Cup
4 mins
Marcelo Visits Riyadh, Praises Real Madrid and Bellingham Ahead of Spanish Super Cup
Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Encounter and Other Global News
5 mins
Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Encounter and Other Global News
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
55 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app