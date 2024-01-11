Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

In a recent development, Dr. Ian DePass, a surgical assistant, is about to face the Health Professions Appeal and Review Board (HPARB), following the suspension of his hospital privileges. The punitive decision came from the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance due to his failure to comply with their COVID-19 vaccination policy.

A Controversial Suspension

The incident unfolded on November 1, 2021, when Dr. DePass did not receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as required by the policy. His attempt to apply for an exemption was declined, leading to the suspension of his hospital privileges. The revelation comes via a release from The Democracy Fund, a legal organization, making the information public.

Life After the Suspension

Since the suspension, Dr. DePass, a father of seven, including two young children, has been working in construction. This change of occupation is a consequence of the strict rule that he cannot practice medicine without hospital privileges. The suspension has not only transformed his professional life but also significantly impacted his personal life and the lives of his family members.

Upcoming Appeal Hearing

Dr. DePass’ case is set to be reviewed in an appeal hearing before the HPARB, a process that is expected to unfold over six days. Both parties will submit their written arguments to the hospital board. It’s worth noting that this is not Dr. DePass’ first encounter with disciplinary actions within the medical field, as he has faced previous charges of professional misconduct.