en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:54 pm EST
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

In a recent development, Dr. Ian DePass, a surgical assistant, is about to face the Health Professions Appeal and Review Board (HPARB), following the suspension of his hospital privileges. The punitive decision came from the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance due to his failure to comply with their COVID-19 vaccination policy.

A Controversial Suspension

The incident unfolded on November 1, 2021, when Dr. DePass did not receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as required by the policy. His attempt to apply for an exemption was declined, leading to the suspension of his hospital privileges. The revelation comes via a release from The Democracy Fund, a legal organization, making the information public.

Life After the Suspension

Since the suspension, Dr. DePass, a father of seven, including two young children, has been working in construction. This change of occupation is a consequence of the strict rule that he cannot practice medicine without hospital privileges. The suspension has not only transformed his professional life but also significantly impacted his personal life and the lives of his family members.

Upcoming Appeal Hearing

Dr. DePass’ case is set to be reviewed in an appeal hearing before the HPARB, a process that is expected to unfold over six days. Both parties will submit their written arguments to the hospital board. It’s worth noting that this is not Dr. DePass’ first encounter with disciplinary actions within the medical field, as he has faced previous charges of professional misconduct.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
In a drastic measure to combat a severe cholera outbreak, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has urged citizens to move from urban regions to rural villages. The public health crisis, which has claimed nearly 300 lives and affected over 7,500 people since its onset last October, has been attributed to poor sanitation in densely populated urban
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Pharmaceutical Industry's $14.2m Influence on US Psychiatric 'Bible': A Conflict of Interest?
11 mins ago
Pharmaceutical Industry's $14.2m Influence on US Psychiatric 'Bible': A Conflict of Interest?
Austrian Defense Secretary Flags Obesity and Stress as Hurdles to Military Recruitment
23 mins ago
Austrian Defense Secretary Flags Obesity and Stress as Hurdles to Military Recruitment
Ohio's COVID-19 Cases Decrease Amid Fluctuating Trends
6 mins ago
Ohio's COVID-19 Cases Decrease Amid Fluctuating Trends
Vancouver Island Spas Shine on Spas of America's 'Top 100 Spas of 2023' List
6 mins ago
Vancouver Island Spas Shine on Spas of America's 'Top 100 Spas of 2023' List
Johns Hopkins' Chief Diversity Officer Under Fire for 'Privileged' Label
10 mins ago
Johns Hopkins' Chief Diversity Officer Under Fire for 'Privileged' Label
Latest Headlines
World News
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
2 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
2 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
3 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
4 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
4 mins
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
4 mins
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
4 mins
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
Israel Adesanya Eyes Return to the Octagon Sooner Than Expected
6 mins
Israel Adesanya Eyes Return to the Octagon Sooner Than Expected
Ohio's COVID-19 Cases Decrease Amid Fluctuating Trends
6 mins
Ohio's COVID-19 Cases Decrease Amid Fluctuating Trends
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
3 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
4 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app