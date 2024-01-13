en English
Health

Surge in Sesame Allergies and Innovative Approaches in Allergy and Asthma Management

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Surge in Sesame Allergies and Innovative Approaches in Allergy and Asthma Management

In recent advancements in allergy and asthma research, a surge in sesame allergies and the potential advantages of allergen component testing have been brought to light. According to Niti Chokshi, MD, an allergist and immunologist, while oral food challenges (OFCs) are the most precise tests for identifying food allergies, they can sometimes produce uncertain results. Chokshi suggests that sesame allergen component testing could offer improved diagnostic accuracy. This approach has gained more significance as sesame allergy is now the ninth most common food allergy in the United States, affecting one in every 200 people.

Sesame Allergy: An Emerging Concern

Sesame, often overlooked, has now emerged as a significant allergen, with a growing number of people reporting allergic reactions to the seed. The increase in sesame allergies highlights the need for more accurate diagnostic measures. Allergen component testing could be a game-changer in this context, providing precise results and aiding in effective management.

Digital Asthma Self-Management Program

On a parallel note, a digital asthma self-management program was reported to reduce emergency department (ED) visit rates for adults with asthma on Medicaid. This innovative program was presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting, marking a significant stride in the management of asthma, especially for those on Medicaid.

AI-Enabled Stethoscope for Asthma Patients

Adding to the technological developments in asthma management, a study published in Annals of Family Medicine introduced an AI-enabled stethoscope that allows asthma patients to monitor exacerbations at home. This tool is expected to provide reliable information to their physicians, enhancing the treatment process and potentially reducing the need for hospital visits.

Disparities in Allergy and Asthma Outcomes

Socioeconomic factors have been identified as potential influences on the differences in food allergy outcomes among Asian American children compared to other races. Furthermore, disparities in asthma attacks and ED visits for Black patients during the COVID-19 pandemic have narrowed in comparison to white patients, as noted in a letter published in Annals of Internal Medicine. These findings shed light on the crucial role of socioeconomic factors in health outcomes, necessitating an inclusive approach in healthcare.

Health Science & Technology United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

