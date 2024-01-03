en English
Health

Surge in Respiratory Virus Cases in Asheville: Hospitals and Pharmacies Respond

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 pm EST
As the holiday season unfolds in Asheville, North Carolina, health care workers find themselves grappling with a surge in patients suffering from respiratory viruses. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a nearly 3 percent increase in emergency room visits with symptoms indicative of respiratory viruses in the week leading up to Christmas. A constellation of symptoms that span across flu, COVID-19, and RSV-like illnesses have been recorded, painting an alarming picture of the current health situation.

Reinstating Hospital Restrictions

In response to the escalating health crisis, hospitals in the region are adopting stringent measures to curb the spread of these illnesses. For instance, Cherokee Indian Hospital has taken the step of implementing visitation restrictions. Similarly, UNC Health and WakeMed have also taken decisive action by limiting young visitors in inpatient areas. These actions underscore the severity of the situation and the proactive steps being taken by the healthcare community.

Local Pharmacies Step Up

Local pharmacies, playing their part in the fight against the surge, are also taking innovative measures to limit the spread of respiratory illnesses. Services such as drive-through assistance are being offered in an effort to minimize in-person contact and reduce transmission risks. These pharmacies, acting as the first line of defense, have become crucial in managing the current situation.

Health Officials’ Warning

Health officials warn that respiratory illnesses can persist until as late as March. Their message is clear and emphatic: it is not too late to get vaccinated. This surge in cold and virus cases, which encompasses all of Western North Carolina, including Asheville, has been fueled by holiday travel and gatherings. The Prescription Pad of Weaverville has observed an increase in people seeking help for cold or virus symptoms. As the holiday season continues and children head back to school, preparedness for a pediatric uptick in cases is paramount. The trend is deeply concerning to health officials, and precautions such as hand washing, avoiding larger groups, and vaccination are strongly advised.

Health United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

