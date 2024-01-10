Surge in Dangerous Driving: A Public Health Crisis in the U.S.

The United States is witnessing a critical escalation in dangerous driving behaviors, as speeding, running red lights, and DUIs surge, reversing decades of declining fatality rates. This surge in risky road behavior has grown to such proportions that it is now considered a public health crisis on par with major health issues like cancer, suicide, and heart disease, says a transportation official. This resurgence is drawing the attention of medical professionals and researchers seeking to understand the causes behind this alarming trend.

Witnessing the Brutal Reality

Deborah Kuhls, a former banker turned trauma doctor, bore witness to the brutal reality of vehicle-related injuries during her fellowship at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, one of the busiest critical-care facilities in the nation. Dealing with a high volume of car and motorcycle accident victims, Kuhls learned about the complexities of blunt-force injuries — often more challenging to diagnose than penetrative trauma. She also became familiar with the physics of high-speed crashes and the internal damage they can cause, which can be lethal if not addressed promptly.

Quantifying the Impact

Kuhls's colleague, surgeon Carl Soderstrom, was dedicated to meticulously recording data from their patients, documenting everything from the extent of their injuries to the presence of intoxicants. This data collection presented a way to quantify the impact of vehicle crashes, illuminating the severity of the issue and the number of people, including children, affected by similar incidents.

Addressing the Crisis

The phenomenon of dangerous driving and its consequences is gaining more scrutiny as professionals like Kuhls and Soderstrom aim to understand and address the underlying factors contributing to this increase in risky behavior on the roads. In response to this crisis, jurisdictions like the District of Columbia are implementing measures to hold dangerous drivers accountable. The D.C. Council, for instance, has approved the STEER Amendment Act, which aims to create safer streets by enforcing stricter rules against speed crimes.