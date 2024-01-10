en English
Health

Surge in Cesarean Deliveries in Puerto Rico: Unpacking the Underlying Causes

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:47 am EST
The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico is witnessing an unprecedented surge in cesarean deliveries, with over half of all babies now born through this method. This figure starkly contrasts the 32% rate on the U.S. mainland and far surpasses the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended cesarean rate of 10-15%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a consistent rise in cesarean rates for women under 40, from 2018 to 2022, after a decade of stability.

The Factors Driving the Surge

A complex blend of social, economic, and medical factors is influencing this trend. The island’s deteriorating health care system, the limited medical personnel, and economic constraints are making their impact felt. A wave of doctors relocating to the U.S. mainland has added to the strain. Apart from these systemic issues, individual factors are also in play. Lawsuits against ob-gyns, aesthetic preferences, the lack of insurance coverage for epidurals, and an increase in in vitro fertilizations resulting in more twin births are influencing the rise in cesarean deliveries.

Cesarean Delivery: A Safer Choice?

While medical experts acknowledge that vaginal births are generally better, cesareans are seen as safer for doctors in terms of scheduling, payment, and reduced litigation risk. The preference for cesareans is also evident among mothers, who often choose them to avoid the pain associated with natural births.

Need for Intervention

The Puerto Rican Health Department has stated that over half of the cesareans performed were not medically necessary, and nearly 80% of the women did not have risk factors justifying the procedure. The WHO points out that higher cesarean rates do not improve mortality rates, and they can carry risks for future pregnancies and surgeries, especially in resource-limited settings. While the U.S. overall has a lower cesarean rate, recorded at 32.2% in 2022, it too has been slowly inching upward, calling for a broader awareness and intervention at a systemic level.

Health United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

