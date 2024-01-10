Surge in Cesarean Births in Puerto Rico Amid Healthcare Challenges

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, is witnessing an alarming surge in cesarean deliveries. Over 50% of babies are now born via surgery, a figure significantly higher than the 32% rate on the U.S. mainland. A detailed federal report recently shed light on an increase across all age groups under 40 from 2018 to 2022, following a period of stability. The causes of this surge are manifold, rooted primarily in the island’s deteriorating healthcare infrastructure.

Healthcare Struggles and Cesarean Surge

Characterized by limited personnel and financial resources, Puerto Rico’s healthcare system is struggling to meet the needs of its population. According to Dr. Carlos Daz Vlez, ob-gyns prefer to schedule cesareans to ensure the availability of medical staff, thus providing a sense of security in an unstable environment. The closure of more than a dozen delivery rooms due to doctors relocating to the mainland coupled with a historical low in birth rates has further exacerbated the situation.

Litigation Fears and Patient Choices

Another factor that has contributed to the rise in cesarean rates is an increase in what Dr. Daz described as ‘frivolous’ lawsuits against ob-gyns. This has instigated a preference for cesareans to mitigate risks. Dr. Annette Pérez-Delboy noted that women in Puerto Rico often opt for cesareans to avoid pain or for aesthetic reasons, particularly since epidurals are not commonly covered by insurance. The surge in in vitro fertilizations and the resulting twin pregnancies have also led to more cesareans.

Impact on New Doctors and Public Health

Newer doctors, less skilled in alternative delivery methods such as using forceps or vacuums, are opting for cesareans to avoid potential litigation. Despite the knowledge that vaginal births are generally better, the constraints faced by doctors and the preferences of patients have tilted the scale towards cesarean deliveries. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a cesarean rate of 10% to 15%, noting that rates above 10% do not improve mortality rates. The increase in cesareans is a public health concern, particularly in areas with limited resources where the surgery could pose significant risks.