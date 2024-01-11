en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Surge in Adult ADHD Diagnoses Spurs First U.S. Guidelines

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:17 pm EST
Surge in Adult ADHD Diagnoses Spurs First U.S. Guidelines

A wave of adult ADHD diagnoses is washing over the United States, rising at a pace faster than that among children. Amid this surge, the absence of established U.S. guidelines for diagnosing or evaluating ADHD in adults has presented a glaring gap. To bridge this chasm, the American Professional Society for ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) is stepping forward, taking the initiative to develop the first-ever U.S. treatment and diagnostic guidelines for adult ADHD. This is a move that could potentially standardize the diagnostic and treatment approaches for ADHD, impacting insurance coverage and enhancing clinicians’ ability to recognize and manage the condition.

Accelerating Adult ADHD Diagnoses

At the center of this unfolding narrative stands Fiona Edwards, a Caribbean-born woman who was categorized as an ‘unteachable dunce’ during her childhood due to her struggles with organization and classroom behavior. It was only in her 30s, while pursuing her bachelor’s degree, that she discovered she had ADHD. Her story echoes the experiences of many others, who, like her, are diagnosed with ADHD as adults.

Such adult ADHD diagnoses are becoming increasingly common, outpacing the rate of diagnoses among children. This surge in diagnoses has resulted in a corresponding increase in the prescription of stimulants, a common ADHD treatment. The repercussions of this trend have raised concerns about accurate diagnosis and the impact of telemedicine on mental health care amid the pandemic.

APSARD Steps Up

In response to this escalating need, APSARD has embarked on a journey to develop the first U.S. treatment and diagnostic guidelines for adult ADHD. The path to these guidelines is expected to be long and rigorous, involving conflict of interest checks, exhaustive research review, drafting, public commentary, and peer review. However, the potential outcome of this endeavor could transform the landscape of ADHD diagnosis and treatment across the nation.

From Hardship to Advocacy

The consequences of undiagnosed or untreated adult ADHD can be severe, leading to substance abuse, unemployment, and social difficulties. Individuals like Fiona Edwards and Kristine Streett, diagnosed with ADHD as adults, spotlight the challenges and adaptations required to manage the condition. Edwards, now an advocate for neurodivergent inclusion in the workplace, has transformed her traumatic school experiences into a platform for disability justice and inclusion. Having completed a doctorate in human rights education, she stands as a beacon of hope and resilience for adults grappling with ADHD.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
39 seconds ago
FDNY Mandates Masks for First Responders as Respiratory Virus Cases Surge
In the wake of a significant upswing in COVID-19, flu, and other respiratory virus cases, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) has issued a new directive. All personnel aboard fire trucks and ambulances are now required to don masks when attending to patients. The mandate stipulates that a surgical mask forms the minimum requirement,
FDNY Mandates Masks for First Responders as Respiratory Virus Cases Surge
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
12 mins ago
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
Global Snapshot: Bangladesh's Coral Crisis, Singapore's Happiness Decline, Sri Lanka's Leprosy Surge, and 'Doraemon's' Popularity in Thailand
15 mins ago
Global Snapshot: Bangladesh's Coral Crisis, Singapore's Happiness Decline, Sri Lanka's Leprosy Surge, and 'Doraemon's' Popularity in Thailand
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
2 mins ago
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
7 mins ago
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
8 mins ago
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
Latest Headlines
World News
Alleged Irregularities in Kerala's K-FON Project Contract Unearthed
5 seconds
Alleged Irregularities in Kerala's K-FON Project Contract Unearthed
Sam Houston State Triumphs Over Middle Tennessee in Collegiate Basketball Clash
19 seconds
Sam Houston State Triumphs Over Middle Tennessee in Collegiate Basketball Clash
Trump Dominates Iowa Polls Ahead of First Caucuses
33 seconds
Trump Dominates Iowa Polls Ahead of First Caucuses
FDNY Mandates Masks for First Responders as Respiratory Virus Cases Surge
39 seconds
FDNY Mandates Masks for First Responders as Respiratory Virus Cases Surge
Trump Hosts Telerally in Iowa Amid Severe Winter Disruptions
41 seconds
Trump Hosts Telerally in Iowa Amid Severe Winter Disruptions
Sam Houston State University Triumphs over Middle Tennessee in College Basketball
1 min
Sam Houston State University Triumphs over Middle Tennessee in College Basketball
Tennessee State Triumphs Over Lindenwood: A Statistical Breakdown
1 min
Tennessee State Triumphs Over Lindenwood: A Statistical Breakdown
Paramount+ Unveils Super Bowl LVIII Ads Featuring Iconic Characters and Celebrities
1 min
Paramount+ Unveils Super Bowl LVIII Ads Featuring Iconic Characters and Celebrities
Bengaluru Debuts International Grandmaster Open Chess Tournament with Massive Prize Pool
1 min
Bengaluru Debuts International Grandmaster Open Chess Tournament with Massive Prize Pool
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app