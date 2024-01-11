Surge in Adult ADHD Diagnoses Spurs First U.S. Guidelines

A wave of adult ADHD diagnoses is washing over the United States, rising at a pace faster than that among children. Amid this surge, the absence of established U.S. guidelines for diagnosing or evaluating ADHD in adults has presented a glaring gap. To bridge this chasm, the American Professional Society for ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) is stepping forward, taking the initiative to develop the first-ever U.S. treatment and diagnostic guidelines for adult ADHD. This is a move that could potentially standardize the diagnostic and treatment approaches for ADHD, impacting insurance coverage and enhancing clinicians’ ability to recognize and manage the condition.

Accelerating Adult ADHD Diagnoses

At the center of this unfolding narrative stands Fiona Edwards, a Caribbean-born woman who was categorized as an ‘unteachable dunce’ during her childhood due to her struggles with organization and classroom behavior. It was only in her 30s, while pursuing her bachelor’s degree, that she discovered she had ADHD. Her story echoes the experiences of many others, who, like her, are diagnosed with ADHD as adults.

Such adult ADHD diagnoses are becoming increasingly common, outpacing the rate of diagnoses among children. This surge in diagnoses has resulted in a corresponding increase in the prescription of stimulants, a common ADHD treatment. The repercussions of this trend have raised concerns about accurate diagnosis and the impact of telemedicine on mental health care amid the pandemic.

APSARD Steps Up

In response to this escalating need, APSARD has embarked on a journey to develop the first U.S. treatment and diagnostic guidelines for adult ADHD. The path to these guidelines is expected to be long and rigorous, involving conflict of interest checks, exhaustive research review, drafting, public commentary, and peer review. However, the potential outcome of this endeavor could transform the landscape of ADHD diagnosis and treatment across the nation.

From Hardship to Advocacy

The consequences of undiagnosed or untreated adult ADHD can be severe, leading to substance abuse, unemployment, and social difficulties. Individuals like Fiona Edwards and Kristine Streett, diagnosed with ADHD as adults, spotlight the challenges and adaptations required to manage the condition. Edwards, now an advocate for neurodivergent inclusion in the workplace, has transformed her traumatic school experiences into a platform for disability justice and inclusion. Having completed a doctorate in human rights education, she stands as a beacon of hope and resilience for adults grappling with ADHD.