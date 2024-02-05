Surge in Acute Respiratory Infections in Afghanistan: A Public Health Crisis

Afghanistan is currently grappling with a significant increase in acute respiratory infections, a situation confirmed by both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Taliban-led Ministry of Public Health. The spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health, Shirafat Zaman, disclosed in a recorded message on February 5th that cases of respiratory illness have surged across the nation, affecting nearly 1.8 million people in January 2024 alone.

Disturbing Increase in Cases

The WHO noted a particularly sharp spike in the last two weeks of January, with approximately 84,000 new cases. In total, since the start of January, Afghanistan has registered 160,756 cases and 383 deaths across 34 provinces. The most affected are children under the age of five, and women and girls, accounting for 49.3% of cases.

A Decline in Mortality Rate

Despite the alarming rise in cases, the spokesperson pointed out a decline in the mortality rate from respiratory diseases compared to the previous year. This improvement has been attributed to the establishment of new health centers. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Public Health has emphasized the importance of promptly transferring affected children to these facilities to reduce fatalities.

Environmental Factors and Health Risks

The WHO has drawn attention to the risks associated with polluted and toxic air, which can lead to serious health issues like strokes, heart diseases, lung cancer, and chronic respiratory conditions. In 2023, the WHO recorded 1,385,000 cases of acute respiratory illness and about 2,800 deaths in Afghanistan. The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has also reported that malaria remains a public health concern in Afghanistan, with 27% of Afghans living in high-risk areas for the disease.