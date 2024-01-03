en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Surge in Abuse Cases against Ambulance Staff in East England

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Surge in Abuse Cases against Ambulance Staff in East England

Amidst a crisis of respect and safety for healthcare workers, the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) is grappling with a disturbing surge in abuse cases against its staff. Newly released statistics reveal a startling increase in the number of incidents, with over 2,300 cases recorded in the past year alone. This figure is a significant leap from the 1,247 cases reported in 2020-21, and the less than 1,000 noted in 2016-17.

Breakdown of Incidents

Among the 2,300 incidents are 531 physical assaults, 913 expressions of aggression, and 863 instances of verbal abuse. The escalating trend bears witness to an urgent issue that extends beyond the parameters of mere statistics. Each figure represents a healthcare worker exposed to an environment of hostility and harm, in the very line of their duty to save lives.

Impact on Staff

Andrew Benson, a seasoned operations manager at EEAST, shared grim accounts of the abuse encountered by his crew. He reported cases of sexual assault and aggression that have led not only to physical injuries but also to severe emotional trauma. Such experiences have forced some staff members into long-term sick leave, exacerbating the strain on an already stretched healthcare system.

Appeal for Respect

In response to these troubling developments, EEAST’s Chief Executive, Tom Abell, issued a strong appeal for respect towards ambulance staff. He emphasized the importance of treating these life-savers with courtesy, even in times of heightened stress. Abell also underscored the resolve of EEAST to pursue prosecutions and enforce the harshest penalties against those found guilty of abusing their staff.

The issue of abuse against ambulance staff is a glaring reminder of the challenges faced by those on the frontlines of healthcare. As the count of incidents escalates, it highlights the urgent need for societal change, reinforcing respect for healthcare workers, and ensuring their safety as they continue their invaluable work.

0
Crime Health United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Human Remains Found in Thailand: Tragic End to a Missing Person’s Case?

By BNN Correspondents

Jamie Dornan: From Stalker On-Screen to Stalked in Real Life

By Wojciech Zylm

Apollo Hospital Sweeper Sentenced in Dengue Patient Rape Case, Unearthing Unauthorized Employment of Foreign Doctors

By Rizwan Shah

Critical Collision in Wandsworth: Woman Injured, Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Driving

By Rafia Tasleem

31-Year-Old Man Sentenced to Prison for Assaulting Police Officers in ...
@Crime · 13 mins
31-Year-Old Man Sentenced to Prison for Assaulting Police Officers in ...
heart comment 0
England and Wales Broaden Definition of Domestic Abuse in Landmark Legislation

By Hadeel Hashem

England and Wales Broaden Definition of Domestic Abuse in Landmark Legislation
Hong Kong Logistics Worker Sentenced for Robbery Driven by Desperation

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hong Kong Logistics Worker Sentenced for Robbery Driven by Desperation
Public Assistance Sought in Ballybofey Trailer Theft Case

By BNN Correspondents

Public Assistance Sought in Ballybofey Trailer Theft Case
Ashraf Ali ‘Shifu’ Detained under Public Safety Act in Udhampur for Criminal Activities

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ashraf Ali 'Shifu' Detained under Public Safety Act in Udhampur for Criminal Activities
Latest Headlines
World News
Cambridge Study Reveals Nearly Half of Teenagers Feel Addicted to Social Media
12 seconds
Cambridge Study Reveals Nearly Half of Teenagers Feel Addicted to Social Media
Rian O'Neill: A Rising Star in Armagh Football
40 seconds
Rian O'Neill: A Rising Star in Armagh Football
The 2003 All-Ireland Final: Peter Canavan's Triumph with Tyrone
43 seconds
The 2003 All-Ireland Final: Peter Canavan's Triumph with Tyrone
Youngstown State Penguins vs Northern Kentucky Norse: A Horizon League Showdown
1 min
Youngstown State Penguins vs Northern Kentucky Norse: A Horizon League Showdown
Allegations against Former Kenyan President Kenyatta: A Spotlight on Political Dynamics and Legal Controversies
1 min
Allegations against Former Kenyan President Kenyatta: A Spotlight on Political Dynamics and Legal Controversies
Philippines' Department of Agriculture Allocates P11.18M to Aid Aklanon Pig Farmers Amid ASF Crisis
1 min
Philippines' Department of Agriculture Allocates P11.18M to Aid Aklanon Pig Farmers Amid ASF Crisis
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Inaugurates ODOP Centres, Announces Major Loan Disbursement for MSMEs
2 mins
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Inaugurates ODOP Centres, Announces Major Loan Disbursement for MSMEs
Armagh Gears Up for 2021 Allianz Football League: A Sneak Peek into their Preparations
3 mins
Armagh Gears Up for 2021 Allianz Football League: A Sneak Peek into their Preparations
Research Supports 'Body First' Hypothesis for Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia
3 mins
Research Supports 'Body First' Hypothesis for Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
37 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app