Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access

In Singapore, a concerning surge of 60% in local women seeking abortion referrals from 2017 to 2020 has been reported, as per a study by SingHealth Polyclinics. The study indicates that this rise in unplanned pregnancies is primarily attributed to inadequate knowledge and awareness in sexuality education, limited understanding about the risks related to medical abortion, cultural traditions, and insufficient access to personalized family services.

The Mental and Physical Impact of Unplanned Pregnancies

Women grappling with unplanned pregnancies often undergo higher levels of anxiety and depressive symptoms, making them more susceptible to postpartum depression. The methods of medical and surgical abortion carry various health risks. Frequent abortions can lead to cervical weakness, which escalates the risk of miscarriages and preterm labor.

Addressing the Issue Through A Holistic Approach

To address this issue, a comprehensive approach is needed. This includes initiating more in-depth sexuality education in schools at an earlier stage, harnessing social media for disseminating reliable information, and promoting open family discussions. Providing access to personalized family planning services and contraception is also a critical aspect of this approach. The debate around the over-the-counter availability of birth control pills is ongoing. However, oral contraceptive pills may not be suitable for all and maintaining their prescription status ensures a thorough evaluation of an individual’s medical history.

Improving Affordability and Accessibility of Contraception

Increasing healthcare funding for family planning services can enhance the affordability and accessibility of contraception, thus preventing unwanted pregnancies. A well-rounded strategy involving education and supportive healthcare services is key to reducing the number of unplanned pregnancies and safeguarding women’s reproductive health in the longer term.

Meanwhile, in Tennessee, Senator London Lamar highlighted the issue of a near-total ban on abortion access for women in a state Senate address, urging for a broader health exception. Here, the imbalance of male legislators was evident as out of 132 legislators, only 14 were women. This disparity in male-dominated legislatures significantly impacts the strict abortion bans and trigger laws in place.

Global Adolescent Birth Rate

On a global scale, it’s estimated that 13 percent of adolescent girls and young women reported giving birth before age 18 in 2022. The figure varies regionally, with approximately 25 percent of adolescent girls and young women in Western and Central Africa and Eastern and Southern Africa giving birth before age 18. Although the global adolescent birth rate has declined, there is still a need for greater progress in reducing early childbearing, especially in sub-Saharan African regions. Furthermore, fewer adolescent girls receive antenatal, skilled delivery, and postnatal care compared to all women and girls, underscoring the urgency for increased investment in supporting adolescent girls’ sexual and reproductive health rights.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

