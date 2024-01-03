en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Supreme Court Sets Deadline for SEBI’s Investigation into Adani Group; New Antibiotic Discovered Against CRAB

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
Supreme Court Sets Deadline for SEBI’s Investigation into Adani Group; New Antibiotic Discovered Against CRAB

India’s Supreme Court has handed down a directive to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to conclude its ongoing investigation into allegations of stock-price manipulation by the Adani Group within three months. This command follows claims made by Hindenburg Research in early 2023, accusing the prominent conglomerate of engaging in such practices. The Adani Group has fervently denied these allegations.

Supreme Court Trusts SEBI’s Investigation

The court denied the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the accusations against the Adani Group. Instead, it stated that it could not encroach on the domain of the regulatory regime and instructed SEBI to finalize its investigation promptly. The Adani Group, accused of regulatory contraventions and market manipulations by the petitioners, welcomed the verdict, stating that the ‘truth has prevailed’.

Allegations and Impact on Adani Group

US short-seller Hindenburg Research had levelled severe allegations against the Adani Group, which the group dismissed as untruths. The fallout from the report had a significant impact on Gautam Adani’s personal fortune. However, he fought back with a 400-page rebuttal, and following the Supreme Court’s ruling, witnessed a surge in the share prices of Adani Group companies.

Significant Development in Medical Sciences

In a separate development, a significant breakthrough in the field of medical sciences was announced. Scientists reported the discovery of a new antibiotic that has shown promising results against the highly resistant Acinetobacter baumannii bacteria, commonly referred to as CRAB. The World Health Organisation has classified CRAB as priority one pathogens due to their resistance to multiple drugs and the significant threat they pose in hospital settings. This new antibiotic, a result of collaborative efforts between Harvard University researchers and the pharmaceutical company Roche, is currently undergoing human trials, fostering hopes for effective treatment options against these dangerous bacteria.

0
Health India Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Carbon County Commissioners Question State's Selection of Mental Health Providers
The Carbon County Commissioners in Wyoming have expressed their apprehension about the state’s choice of mental health providers and their subsequent performance in delivering services. The decision to appoint the Carbon County Counseling Center as the county’s mental health provider by the Wyoming Department of Health has been met with skepticism, as the commissioners question
Carbon County Commissioners Question State's Selection of Mental Health Providers
Springfield's Drinking Water: Elevated HAA5 Levels and The Way Forward
6 mins ago
Springfield's Drinking Water: Elevated HAA5 Levels and The Way Forward
Senti Biosciences Slashes Workforce by 37% to Concentrate on Leukemia Treatment
6 mins ago
Senti Biosciences Slashes Workforce by 37% to Concentrate on Leukemia Treatment
Deadly Fire at Uelzen Hospital Leaves Five Dead, Prompts Investigation
2 mins ago
Deadly Fire at Uelzen Hospital Leaves Five Dead, Prompts Investigation
La Casa de Amistad and St. Joseph County Health Department Host Vaccine Clinic
4 mins ago
La Casa de Amistad and St. Joseph County Health Department Host Vaccine Clinic
Direct Relief's Global Impact: Delivering Healthcare Aid Amid Crisis
5 mins ago
Direct Relief's Global Impact: Delivering Healthcare Aid Amid Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
16-year-old Brant Romaniuk Shines in NOJHL, Named Rookie of the Month
48 seconds
16-year-old Brant Romaniuk Shines in NOJHL, Named Rookie of the Month
Eamonn Dennis: From High School Champion to College Football Playoff Contender
51 seconds
Eamonn Dennis: From High School Champion to College Football Playoff Contender
Supreme Court to Hear Case Seeking Restoration of Trump Presidency
1 min
Supreme Court to Hear Case Seeking Restoration of Trump Presidency
Itawamba Community College to Host MHSAA Middle School Basketball Invitational Rounds
1 min
Itawamba Community College to Host MHSAA Middle School Basketball Invitational Rounds
Deonna Purrazzo Marks a New Milestone with All Elite Wrestling
1 min
Deonna Purrazzo Marks a New Milestone with All Elite Wrestling
Carbon County Commissioners Question State's Selection of Mental Health Providers
1 min
Carbon County Commissioners Question State's Selection of Mental Health Providers
Deadly Fire at Uelzen Hospital Leaves Five Dead, Prompts Investigation
2 mins
Deadly Fire at Uelzen Hospital Leaves Five Dead, Prompts Investigation
Calcutta High Court Justice Expresses Concern Over Constitutional Machinery in West Bengal
2 mins
Calcutta High Court Justice Expresses Concern Over Constitutional Machinery in West Bengal
Ukraine Captures Pro-Russian Politician Viktor Medvedchuk, Charged with Treason
3 mins
Ukraine Captures Pro-Russian Politician Viktor Medvedchuk, Charged with Treason
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
4 hours
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
4 hours
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
5 hours
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
7 hours
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
The Technological Revolution in Warehouse Inventory Management: A New Era of Efficiency and Precision
7 hours
The Technological Revolution in Warehouse Inventory Management: A New Era of Efficiency and Precision
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
12 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
13 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
14 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
Oman: The Most Affordable Tax-Free Country for Relocation in 2024
14 hours
Oman: The Most Affordable Tax-Free Country for Relocation in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app