Supreme Court Sets Deadline for SEBI’s Investigation into Adani Group; New Antibiotic Discovered Against CRAB

India’s Supreme Court has handed down a directive to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to conclude its ongoing investigation into allegations of stock-price manipulation by the Adani Group within three months. This command follows claims made by Hindenburg Research in early 2023, accusing the prominent conglomerate of engaging in such practices. The Adani Group has fervently denied these allegations.

Supreme Court Trusts SEBI’s Investigation

The court denied the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the accusations against the Adani Group. Instead, it stated that it could not encroach on the domain of the regulatory regime and instructed SEBI to finalize its investigation promptly. The Adani Group, accused of regulatory contraventions and market manipulations by the petitioners, welcomed the verdict, stating that the ‘truth has prevailed’.

Allegations and Impact on Adani Group

US short-seller Hindenburg Research had levelled severe allegations against the Adani Group, which the group dismissed as untruths. The fallout from the report had a significant impact on Gautam Adani’s personal fortune. However, he fought back with a 400-page rebuttal, and following the Supreme Court’s ruling, witnessed a surge in the share prices of Adani Group companies.

Significant Development in Medical Sciences

In a separate development, a significant breakthrough in the field of medical sciences was announced. Scientists reported the discovery of a new antibiotic that has shown promising results against the highly resistant Acinetobacter baumannii bacteria, commonly referred to as CRAB. The World Health Organisation has classified CRAB as priority one pathogens due to their resistance to multiple drugs and the significant threat they pose in hospital settings. This new antibiotic, a result of collaborative efforts between Harvard University researchers and the pharmaceutical company Roche, is currently undergoing human trials, fostering hopes for effective treatment options against these dangerous bacteria.