Health

Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:10 pm EST
In a recent development, R.K. Arora, Chairman of the Supertech Group and currently under arrest due to a money laundering case pursued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has approached a Delhi court seeking interim bail. Citing significant health concerns, he claims to have lost approximately 10 kg and argues that he needs urgent medical care, which he believes is not feasible within the prison confines.

Arora’s Health Concerns and Plea for Bail

Arora’s plea includes a request for an interim bail period of three months due to the urgent need for medical assistance arising from various ailments. His deteriorating health condition, as evidenced by his significant weight loss since his arrest, forms the crux of his plea. Despite being taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for medical examinations, Arora’s health has shown no signs of improvement. His legal team emphasizes the need for his release on interim bail to facilitate proper diagnosis and treatment, underscoring the potential serious consequences of his continued incarceration.

Previous Denial of Default Bail

Previously, in October, Arora was denied default bail by the court. He had contended that the ED had filed an incomplete charge sheet, thereby obstructing his statutory right to bail. However, this argument was dismissed by the court, stating that the ED had completed the investigation within the requisite timeframe.

The Case Against Arora

Arora was arrested on June 27, 2023, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following the re-attachment of properties worth Rs 40 crore belonging to him by the ED. He stands accused of defrauding at least 670 home buyers of Rs 164 crore. The case involves allegations of a criminal conspiracy to cheat customers through real estate projects and failing to deliver flats on time. The money laundering allegations further state that funds from home buyers were transferred to several business accounts, a practice described as money laundering.

The case against the Supertech Group extends to the investigation of 26 FIRs registered for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and breach of trust. Apart from defrauding home buyers, the group is also accused of defaulting on payment to banks and financial institutions, turning around Rs 1,500 crore of loans into non-performing assets. The hearing on Arora’s bail plea has been adjourned until January 12 by Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala.

Health India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

