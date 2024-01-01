en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fitness

Supermodel Carol Alt Discloses Weight Loss Strategies for the New Year

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Supermodel Carol Alt Discloses Weight Loss Strategies for the New Year

Renowned supermodel and former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star, Carol Alt, has shared her weight loss strategies for the New Year. Now 63, Alt attributes her enduring health and fitness to a raw food diet, consistent exercise, and specific dietary habits aimed at managing hunger and calorie intake.

Alt’s Dietary Regimen

Alt’s day commences with protein-rich shakes, helping her avoid overeating. Before attending social events, she fills up on fruits. Her hydration strategy is unique, often opting for water infused with lemon or lime to curb unnecessary snacking. For those who consume alcohol, Alt proposes diluting drinks with water or seltzer to cut down on calorie intake. As a healthy snack option at gatherings, she advises bringing vegetables.

The Role of Sleep and Exercise

Alt stresses the significance of sleep in managing hunger. Her advocacy for daily workouts, even minimal ones, is noteworthy. Her exercise routine is diverse and includes the use of a Pilates PRO chair, a Core 46 machine, cycling in the sauna, trampoline jumping, weightlifting, lunges, squats, and Yogalates.

Raw Food Diet: A Game Changer

Since 1996, Alt’s raw food diet has been a significant part of her life, resulting in substantial health benefits. Her diet primarily includes unprocessed, organic foods. She maintains a diet that is 75 to 95 percent raw, inclusive of grass-fed meat and non-farm-raised fish. Alt has authored books highlighting its benefits, evidencing her deep conviction in the advantages of a raw food diet.

0
Fitness Health
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CEOs Embrace Health and Fitness Routines: A New Era of Leadership

By BNN Correspondents

'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge

By BNN Correspondents

Excessive Protein Intake: A Potential Risk for Bodybuilders, Says Dr. Michael Israetel

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Joe Wicks: From Long-Standing Admiration to Love and Family Life

By BNN Correspondents

Alarming Rise in Sudden Cardiac Deaths Among Fit Individuals in India: ...
@Fitness · 4 hours
Alarming Rise in Sudden Cardiac Deaths Among Fit Individuals in India: ...
heart comment 0
Workout Filming Trend Stirs Debate over Privacy and Gym Etiquette

By Hadeel Hashem

Workout Filming Trend Stirs Debate over Privacy and Gym Etiquette
Transform Your Health in 2024: Five Habits That Actually Stick and Make a Difference

By Mazhar Abbas

Transform Your Health in 2024: Five Habits That Actually Stick and Make a Difference
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Innovative Series Aims to Curb Excessive Phone Use
18 seconds
Innovative Series Aims to Curb Excessive Phone Use
SeaWorld Incident Spurs Couple's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
1 min
SeaWorld Incident Spurs Couple's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
Elsa Jones: Fostering a Positive Relationship with Food for Successful Diets
2 mins
Elsa Jones: Fostering a Positive Relationship with Food for Successful Diets
The Rise of Minimalist Sporting Practices: A Reaction to Digitization
3 mins
The Rise of Minimalist Sporting Practices: A Reaction to Digitization
2024 Rings in Major Shifts in Professional Wrestling Landscape
3 mins
2024 Rings in Major Shifts in Professional Wrestling Landscape
Kelly Somers Embraces Motherhood: A New Chapter Begins
3 mins
Kelly Somers Embraces Motherhood: A New Chapter Begins
TMC's Saket Gokhale Questions BJP's Election Strategies Ahead of 2024 Polls
3 mins
TMC's Saket Gokhale Questions BJP's Election Strategies Ahead of 2024 Polls
Israel's Supreme Court Invalidates Controversial Law Limiting Judiciary's Power
3 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Invalidates Controversial Law Limiting Judiciary's Power
Scabies Cases Surge in the UK Amidst Shortage of Primary Treatments
3 mins
Scabies Cases Surge in the UK Amidst Shortage of Primary Treatments
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
23 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
32 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
36 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
42 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
2 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
3 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app