Supermodel Carol Alt Discloses Weight Loss Strategies for the New Year

Renowned supermodel and former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star, Carol Alt, has shared her weight loss strategies for the New Year. Now 63, Alt attributes her enduring health and fitness to a raw food diet, consistent exercise, and specific dietary habits aimed at managing hunger and calorie intake.

Alt’s Dietary Regimen

Alt’s day commences with protein-rich shakes, helping her avoid overeating. Before attending social events, she fills up on fruits. Her hydration strategy is unique, often opting for water infused with lemon or lime to curb unnecessary snacking. For those who consume alcohol, Alt proposes diluting drinks with water or seltzer to cut down on calorie intake. As a healthy snack option at gatherings, she advises bringing vegetables.

The Role of Sleep and Exercise

Alt stresses the significance of sleep in managing hunger. Her advocacy for daily workouts, even minimal ones, is noteworthy. Her exercise routine is diverse and includes the use of a Pilates PRO chair, a Core 46 machine, cycling in the sauna, trampoline jumping, weightlifting, lunges, squats, and Yogalates.

Raw Food Diet: A Game Changer

Since 1996, Alt’s raw food diet has been a significant part of her life, resulting in substantial health benefits. Her diet primarily includes unprocessed, organic foods. She maintains a diet that is 75 to 95 percent raw, inclusive of grass-fed meat and non-farm-raised fish. Alt has authored books highlighting its benefits, evidencing her deep conviction in the advantages of a raw food diet.