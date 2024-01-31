Superintendent Responds to Non-Fatal Overdose at Alexandria City High School

In the wake of a non-fatal overdose incident at Alexandria City High School - King S. Campus, the school's superintendent, Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt, has issued a poignant response, addressing the school staff and families. The incident, following an earlier overdose reported on December 15, stands as a stark reminder of the challenges confronting our schools and youth.

Emphasizing Substance Abuse Education and Prevention

In her letter, Dr. Kay-Wyatt underscored the importance of resources for substance abuse education and prevention. She pointed to a fentanyl fact sheet, a crucial educational tool, and urged the school community to access these resources readily. This move comes in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin's executive order that mandates school divisions to inform parents about school-linked overdoses within a 24-hour window.

An Appeal for Open Communication

Dr. Kay-Wyatt also encouraged students to express their thoughts, fears, and concerns openly, urging them to seek help from school counselors, administrators, or any trusted adult. The school environment, she asserted, should foster trust, open dialogue, and mutual support among its members.

Services for Immediate Support

For immediate support, Dr. Kay-Wyatt pointed to services like CrisisText and Crisis Link. These platforms provide immediate assistance to those grappling with crises, ensuring that help is just a text or a call away. Additionally, to address concerns related to substance abuse and promote a safe environment, the Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) has an anonymous online reporting system in place.

In conclusion, Dr. Kay-Wyatt reassured the school community about the ACPS's unwavering commitment to the safety, well-being, and holistic development of its students and staff. The recent incidents serve as a wake-up call, reminding us all of the importance of vigilance, education, and open communication in combatting the menace of substance abuse in our schools.