Superfund Site Cleanup in Miami Valley: EPA Efforts and Resident Concerns

After intensive efforts to remediate the Valleycrest landfill site in the Miami Valley, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has successfully expunged it from the Superfund list. Despite this milestone, the area still harbors five Superfund sites—lands infamous for their high contamination levels and complex cleanup processes.

Scrutinizing the Superfund Sites

A News Center 7 I-Team probe peeled back the layers of these sites, revealing a stark picture of the environmental challenges they pose. Superfund sites are not randomly assigned; they are the result of a rigorous risk assessment process that evaluates potential threats to human health and the environment.

A site in Riverside stands out for its contamination with volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which have seeped into the nearby groundwater and residential areas. Further north, in Troy, residents grapple with the aftermath of industrial chemicals contaminating their groundwater, soil, and indoor air. To mitigate the risk, the EPA has been compelled to install vapor removal systems in homes and even a school.

Unearthing the Environmental Consequences

Another site in Miami County suffered due to improper waste disposal. The resulting soil and groundwater contamination has since been addressed, but the cleanup effort continues, monitored closely by the EPA.

In Dayton, a site formerly owned by Chrysler and currently operated by MAHLE Behr Dayton LLC, also bears the burden of VOC contamination. While the EPA has ensured that it is safe to live and work near these sites, implementing rigorous measures to prevent exposure to harmful substances, residents are understandably apprehensive.

Resident Concerns and EPA Assurances

Residents, while hopeful, express their concerns about potential health risks and the long-term effects of living near these contaminated sites. They demand further assurances from the authorities regarding their safety and the cleanliness of their environment.

Despite the challenges, the EPA's successful cleanup of the Valleycrest landfill site offers a glimmer of hope. It serves as a testament to the fact that with persistent efforts, it is possible to restore these lands to their former health, ensuring a safer future for the residents of Miami Valley and beyond.