SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn Faces Potential Closure Amid Financial and Infrastructure Challenges

In a significant shift in New York's healthcare landscape, the State is contemplating a major cutback in services or a possible shuttering of the SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn. This facility, the city's only state-run medical hospital, grapples with numerous hurdles including a dwindling patient base, a staggering annual operating deficit of approximately $100 million, and a rapidly aging infrastructure.

Unique Services Under Threat

Despite these challenges, SUNY Downstate offers a range of specialized care services not available at the neighboring city-run Kings County Hospital, including the borough's exclusive kidney transplant program. These unique services, therefore, hang in the balance as the state deliberates over the future of the medical center.

Proposed Reforms

SUNY Chancellor John King Jr. has sketched out a plan to relocate inpatient care to other hospitals within Brooklyn. The proposal includes the establishment of a dedicated SUNY Downstate wing at Kings County Hospital. The intended changes are aimed at redirecting funds to construct a new urgent care and ambulatory surgery center, boost primary care, and channel funds into a student center and a health disparities research institute.

Community Impact

While the chancellor insists that these adjustments will enhance care in central Brooklyn, a union representing healthcare workers at SUNY Downstate, helmed by United University Professions President Frederick Kowal, condemns the proposed move. The union suggests that the changes would have a detrimental impact on the health of the central Brooklyn community.