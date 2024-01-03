en English
Health

Sunshine Saturday: The Science Behind the Holiday Booking Surge

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
Sunshine Saturday: The Science Behind the Holiday Booking Surge

January’s first Saturday, known as Sunshine Saturday, marks the busiest day for holiday bookings, a phenomenon psychotherapist Anna Williamson attributes to a desire for a dopamine and oxytocin boost following the hormone crash post-December festivities. According to Williamson, a weekend break might be more beneficial than a longer trip, with frequent short breaks essential for mental and physical health.

The Health Benefits of Holidays

Research reveals that holidays can significantly improve mood, reduce stress, enhance cognitive function, and positively impact heart health. The search for the ideal holiday, lasting over two days for the typical adult, is not in vain. There’s no definitive amount of vacation time needed to stay healthy, but two holidays per year strike a good balance. Studies have found that people feel most rested three days into a vacation. For longer holidays, an eight-day trip often hits the sweet spot.

A Dopamine Boost from the Planning Stage

Planning a journey also stimulates the brain’s reward system, releasing dopamine and creating a pleasurable experience. This year, TUI anticipates robust holiday sales, surpassing those of January 2022 and the pre-pandemic period of January 2020. Anna Williamson advises clear communication about holiday expectations for relaxation or adventure. She also underscores the importance of moderate enjoyment, exercise, and proper hydration during vacations. Post-booking, many people report feeling excited, satisfied, and cheerful.

Brits Favour European Beach Breaks

The most common choices for Brits are European beach breaks, with various durations ranging from one week to two weeks. Phillip Iveson, TUI UK&I’s Commercial Director, confirms the high demand for holiday bookings post-Christmas and the availability of various travel deals and destinations from 22 regional airports. The high demand is further evidenced by the fact that more than half of UK adults plan to take an overseas summer holiday this year, with 51% intending to travel abroad more than once in 2024. In anticipation of Sunshine Saturday, many holiday companies are offering discounts, further fueling the surge in bookings.

Health Lifestyle Travel & Tourism
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

