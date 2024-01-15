en English
Health

Sunday Light: A Breakthrough in Indoor Lighting Mimics Natural Sunlight

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
As the winter months roll in, many succumb to the seasonal mood disorder known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). This condition, often combated with exposure to natural sunlight, may have found a potential solution in an innovative product named Sunday Light. This indoor light source, the brainchild of Royal College of Art graduates Nat Martin and Sean Hammett, aims to mimic the properties of natural sunlight within the confines of your home.

The Creation of the Sunday Light

Martin and Hammett designed the Sunday Light with the intention of challenging the conventional indoor lighting aesthetic, which often favors softer tones over bright lights. Their product, installed in Martin’s North London flat, uses a powerfully bright LED projected onto a reflective disc, creating an illusion of a sun-like light source. The light emitted by the Sunday Light fills the entire room, providing a brightening effect without the direct exposure typically required by SAD treatment lamps.

A Breakthrough in Indoor Lighting

Despite its brightness, the Sunday Light does not produce ultraviolet light and thus does not stimulate vitamin D production like the sun. However, it offers an unparalleled brightening effect for indoor spaces. This aspect makes it especially suitable for spaces with limited access to natural light. Martin and Hammett have incorporated an innovative cooling system in the design of the light to manage the heat it generates. Additionally, the use of titanium dioxide nanoparticles allows the light to reflect and diffuse in a manner reminiscent of the sky.

Sunday Light: Bringing Daylight Indoors

With a price tag of £8,000, the Sunday Light is available for purchase at sundaylight.cc. It represents a breakthrough in providing daylight-quality lighting indoors, potentially transforming the way we illuminate our homes, offices, and other indoor spaces. The Sunday Light takes a step beyond conventional indoor lighting, offering a solution for those struggling with SAD and a brighter alternative for all.

Health Science & Technology United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

