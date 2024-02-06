Sun Life U.S. Teams Up with Somatus to Enhance Patient Care

In a landmark move, Sun Life U.S., a key player in stop-loss insurance, has entered into a partnership with healthcare innovator, Somatus. The alliance aims to enhance patient care for those grappling with late-stage kidney and heart disease. This development is a part of Sun Life's broader strategy to improve healthcare access and control the escalating costs associated with high-dollar medical claims.

Somatus Integrates into Sun Life's Clinical 360

Somatus will merge with Sun Life's Kidney Care 360 and Heart Care 360 solutions, which are integral components of the larger Clinical 360 program. Clinical 360 employs data analytics and clinical expertise to identify members who stand to gain from specialized care management. This integration is aimed at reducing healthcare expenses.

Employing AI-Driven Technology for Patient Support

The care model provided by Somatus is a blend of innovation and care, encompassing AI-driven technology for patient support in medication management, care coordination, nutritional support, and transitions of care. The model, grounded in the philosophy of whole-person care, ensures a streamlined coordination of all aspects of a patient's healthcare.

Enhanced Care for Sun Life's Stop-Loss Clients

This partnership will enable Sun Life's stop-loss clients to avail of Somatus' services at no extra cost. This is a significant development, especially considering that Sun Life's stop-loss clients include self-funded employers shouldering the healthcare costs of their employees. With the Kaiser Family Foundation reporting that 65% of U.S. employees are part of a self-funded plan, the benefits of this partnership are far-reaching.