Sultanah Aminah Hospital Reopens Green Zone Early Amid Patient Surge

On a day when the Sultanah Aminah Hospital’s (HSA) Emergency and Trauma Department in Johor Bahru was pushed to the brink of its capacity, a temporary closure of the green zone was necessitated. The hospital swarmed with a surge of patients in the yellow and red zones, compelling a brief shutdown of the green zone to manage the patient volume.

Emergency Zone Closure: A Strategy to Manage Patient Overload

The green zone closure was initially planned to last from 2 pm until 9 pm; however, the hospital had to flex its strategies in response to the ever-evolving scenario. As a part of this, the patients were redirected to the Mahmoodiah Health Clinic, an initiative aimed at relieving the pressure off the emergency department and reducing the waiting times.

Hospital’s Swift Response Amidst Patient Surge

Despite the overwhelming patient numbers, HSA director Dr. Sal Atan announced an early reopening of the green zone at 5 pm on the same day. This quick response reflected the hospital’s commitment to providing timely healthcare services, even during periods of heightened demand.

Healthcare System Under Control, Assures Health Minister

While the hospital grappled with capacity issues, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad assured that the healthcare system was under control. He emphasized that the redirection of patients was not a sign of an overburdened system, but a mechanism to manage patient overflow and reduce waiting times at the emergency department.

The Sultanah Aminah Hospital’s decision to temporarily close and swiftly reopen the green zone is an example of the dynamic strategies hospitals resort to in managing surges in patient numbers. It underscores the hospital’s dedication to providing urgent care, regardless of the challenges at hand.