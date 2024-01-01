Sugar Consumption and Health: Strategies to Reduce Intake in the New Year

The dawn of the new year brings with it renewed health resolutions, and standing tall amongst them is the resolution to cut down on sugar intake. Given the substantial evidence linking sugar consumption to obesity and Type 2 diabetes, U.S. guidelines have suggested limiting added sugars to 10% of daily calories. The American Heart Association, however, has advised a more stringent 6% cap.

Current Sugar Consumption Trends

Despite an overall decrease in sugar consumption, the average American still consumes an alarming 13% of their daily calories from added sugars. Distinct from natural sugars found in fruits and dairy, these added sugars often sneak into our diets through processed foods, while most Americans do not consume enough of the nutrient-rich natural sugars.

Strategies to Reduce Sugar Intake

Among the key strategies for reducing added sugar intake, understanding nutrition labels is crucial. The labels now mandate a separate line for added sugars, making it easier for consumers to monitor their consumption. Consumers should also be aware of the numerous aliases that sugar goes by, such as sucrose, maltose, and high fructose corn syrup.

Non-sugar sweeteners present an alternative, but their long-term health impacts remain uncertain. Beverages contribute significantly to added sugar intake, with sugar-sweetened drinks, energy drinks, fruit drinks, and bottled smoothies being referred to as ‘liquid candy’. Coffee and tea, too, can contain substantial amounts of added sugar.

Hidden Sources of Sugar

Visualizing sugar in teaspoons and making healthier swaps, such as adding fresh fruit to plain yogurt instead of opting for flavored varieties, can significantly aid in sugar management. However, consumers should be wary of products that make health claims but still contain high levels of sugar, such as breakfast cereals and granola bars. Unexpected sources of added sugars, including bread, salad dressings, ketchup, and sauces, can also contribute substantially to sugar intake.

Portion control and limiting the frequency of desserts and sweet snacks can further assist in reducing sugar consumption. Small, sustainable changes in these areas can pave the way to significant health improvements in the long run.