Health

Sue Ryder Amplifies Bereavement Support with New Grief Kind Space in Cheltenham

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
Sue Ryder Amplifies Bereavement Support with New Grief Kind Space in Cheltenham

Charity organization Sue Ryder is broadening its bereavement support initiative with the inauguration of a new Grief Kind Space in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. This new platform is aimed at providing an accessible avenue for individuals with daytime obligations, offering them an opportunity to avail peer-to-peer support during the evening hours.

Addressing Bereavement with Inclusive Support

Stationed at The Exmouth Arms on Bath Road, this newest addition to Sue Ryder’s support network will operate every Monday from 5pm to 7pm, commencing January 8th. The Grief Kind Space is a volunteer-driven service that offers free, informal support to adults over 18 who have experienced any form of bereavement. This initiative encourages a non-judgmental environment where people can express their grief and connect with others in similar circumstances, regardless of when the loss occurred or whether they have previously availed support from Sue Ryder.

Informal Bereavement Support: A Growing Need

The charity’s research has highlighted a marked demand for informal bereavement support, prompting the development of these spaces. Sue Ryder already operates similar sessions in other locations, including another in Cheltenham at John Lewis, and two more in Gloucester at Roots Coffee and Community Café and Tank. The key objective of these efforts is to mitigate the isolation and loneliness often associated with the bereavement process.

Alleviating Loneliness through Mutual Support

By offering a platform for bereaved individuals to communicate and support one another, Sue Ryder aims to address the pervasive need for such services. This is substantiated by their research indicating that a staggering 86% of the bereaved feel alone in their grief. The Exmouth Arms’ proprietors are supportive of the cause and have expressed their readiness to accommodate the early evening sessions.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

