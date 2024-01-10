en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Sue Johnston: A Personal Encounter with Assisted Dying

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Sue Johnston: A Personal Encounter with Assisted Dying

Renowned British actress, Sue Johnston, famed for her roles in ‘The Royle Family’ and ‘Brookside’, has opened up about the sensitive issue of assisted dying. The topic has surfaced in the wake of her new Channel 4 thriller, ‘Truelove’. The TV series revolves around a group of friends who make a solemn pact to allow each other a dignified life’s end, rather than suffer through an extended decline.

‘Truelove’ and the Assisted Dying Discourse

Johnston’s contemplation of assisted dying was triggered by the death of a close friend during the Christmas period. In these intimate moments, they explored the finality of life and the role of medical intervention. This personal encounter was set against a backdrop of public debate, instigated by Dame Esther Rantzen, herself diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Dame Esther is ardently campaigning for a parliamentary vote to relax laws on assisted dying. A petition linked to the Dignity In Dying campaign, endorsed by Dame Esther, has collected over 12,000 signatures, compelling a government response.

The Post Office Scandal

In the course of the conversation, Johnston also referred to the Post Office scandal, expressing regret over the fact that it took an ITV drama, ‘Mr Bates Vs The Post Office’ to spotlight the injustices faced by subpostmasters, a consequence of Horizon IT system errors. The drama’s exposure has led to former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells returning her CBE and has provoked governmental action to aid those wrongfully convicted.

Reception of ‘Truelove’

‘Truelove’ premiered on January 3, with a sequence of more episodes lined up for release. The gripping narrative and the bold exploration of a controversial topic is expected to stoke conversations and perhaps, bring about changes in perceptions and laws.

The story of Sue Johnston’s personal engagement with assisted dying, amplified by the narrative of ‘Truelove’ and the public discourse around the subject, is a testament to the power of art in shaping social narratives and policy.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
24 seconds ago
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
In a recent study published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health, it was suggested that following a predominantly plant-based or vegetarian diet could be linked to a 39% lower chance of contracting COVID-19. The study involved 702 adult participants and found a lower risk of infection among plant-based diet followers compared to omnivores. Crucial Findings
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
14 mins ago
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
19 mins ago
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
1 min ago
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
2 mins ago
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
11 mins ago
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Latest Headlines
World News
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
24 seconds
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
1 min
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
2 mins
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
3 mins
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
4 mins
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
11 mins
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
11 mins
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
11 mins
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
12 mins
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app