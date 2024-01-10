Sue Johnston: A Personal Encounter with Assisted Dying

Renowned British actress, Sue Johnston, famed for her roles in ‘The Royle Family’ and ‘Brookside’, has opened up about the sensitive issue of assisted dying. The topic has surfaced in the wake of her new Channel 4 thriller, ‘Truelove’. The TV series revolves around a group of friends who make a solemn pact to allow each other a dignified life’s end, rather than suffer through an extended decline.

‘Truelove’ and the Assisted Dying Discourse

Johnston’s contemplation of assisted dying was triggered by the death of a close friend during the Christmas period. In these intimate moments, they explored the finality of life and the role of medical intervention. This personal encounter was set against a backdrop of public debate, instigated by Dame Esther Rantzen, herself diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Dame Esther is ardently campaigning for a parliamentary vote to relax laws on assisted dying. A petition linked to the Dignity In Dying campaign, endorsed by Dame Esther, has collected over 12,000 signatures, compelling a government response.

The Post Office Scandal

In the course of the conversation, Johnston also referred to the Post Office scandal, expressing regret over the fact that it took an ITV drama, ‘Mr Bates Vs The Post Office’ to spotlight the injustices faced by subpostmasters, a consequence of Horizon IT system errors. The drama’s exposure has led to former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells returning her CBE and has provoked governmental action to aid those wrongfully convicted.

Reception of ‘Truelove’

‘Truelove’ premiered on January 3, with a sequence of more episodes lined up for release. The gripping narrative and the bold exploration of a controversial topic is expected to stoke conversations and perhaps, bring about changes in perceptions and laws.

The story of Sue Johnston’s personal engagement with assisted dying, amplified by the narrative of ‘Truelove’ and the public discourse around the subject, is a testament to the power of art in shaping social narratives and policy.