Guyana

Suddie Hospital Commissions Expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Suddie Hospital Commissions Expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

The Suddie Hospital in Guyana has celebrated the commissioning of its expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), a project that has seen the facility grow from three beds to ten. The $38 million expansion, overseen by the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, is part of a larger $500,000 initiative aimed at enhancing NICU facilities across all regional hospitals in the country.

Modern Facilities for Neonatal Care

The newly commissioned NICU is replete with cutting-edge amenities, including backup oxygen lines, pediatric and neonate ventilators, infusion pumps, incubators, and radiant warmers. These state-of-the-art facilities are designed to provide optimal care for premature infants, a demographic of patients that has shown a significant need for specialized healthcare provisions.

An Investment in the Future of Healthcare

This initiative is a significant part of the Health Ministry’s ongoing efforts to improve healthcare services across Guyana. In the past year alone, the region’s hospital delivered approximately 1,000 babies, with 86 of them requiring specialized care in the NICU. In response to this, six neonatal units in regional hospitals were similarly upgraded in 2023, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing the quality of neonatal care.

Renovated Health Post in Aurora Village

In addition to the NICU expansion, the Health Minister also commissioned a renovated Health Post in Aurora Village. Having been out of service for over five years, the Health Post has seen a $5.4 million renovation, and is now equipped to offer a range of services, including maternal and child health, antenatal care, outpatient services, and chronic disease management.

In total, the Health Ministry has invested approximately $2 billion in 2023 to improve 271 health facilities throughout Guyana. This includes upgrades to staff accommodations, reflecting an all-encompassing approach to enhancing healthcare infrastructure.

Guyana Health
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

