en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Sudden Closure of St. Louis’s Largest Nursing Home: Residents Displaced, Company Under Scrutiny

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Sudden Closure of St. Louis’s Largest Nursing Home: Residents Displaced, Company Under Scrutiny

In the heart of St. Louis, the story of Northview Village, the city’s largest nursing home, unfolded in one fateful night. On December 15, 2023, the owner, Healthcare Accounting Services, LLC, shuttered its doors without warning, leaving its residents and staff in a precarious situation. The abrupt closure displaced residents, leaving them without their possessions or medical records. As the dust settles, one former resident is unaccounted for, and the police have been alerted.

Response to the Crisis

In an admirable display of resourcefulness and resilience, the City of St. Louis’s Department of Human Services moved swiftly to address the crisis. Thirty-two new case workers were trained and deployed to check on the former residents, ensuring their safety and well-being. To date, the majority of the 175 affected residents have been relocated to other nursing homes, hospitals, or the homes of their family members.

Impact on Staff and City’s Support

The sudden closure of Northview Village has left a significant mark on its nearly 170 staff members, who were abruptly left jobless. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the St. Louis City Senior Fund, a city taxpayer-supported fund, sprang into action. The fund has allocated up to $174,000 to provide these individuals with basic necessities and help them navigate this sudden upheaval.

Investigation into Healthcare Accounting Services

The closure of Northview Village has cast a long shadow over Healthcare Accounting Services, raising questions about its operations. Despite the closure, the company continues to operate other homes across the city. This paradox has incited the State of Missouri to launch an investigation into the company and the circumstances surrounding Northview Village’s closure. The outcome of this investigation will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the company and the city’s senior care landscape.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives

By BNN Correspondents

Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Fitterfly Launches JEDi, An AI-Driven Tool to Manage Diabetes

By Rafia Tasleem

Anne Cushen Joins Operation Transformation 2024: Inspiring a National ...
@Fitness · 6 mins
Anne Cushen Joins Operation Transformation 2024: Inspiring a National ...
heart comment 0
Community Bands Together in Weston-Super-Mare to Increase Public Access to Defibrillators

By BNN Correspondents

Community Bands Together in Weston-Super-Mare to Increase Public Access to Defibrillators
2024 State of the Penis Report: A Shift in Male Sexual Exploration

By María Alejandra Trujillo

2024 State of the Penis Report: A Shift in Male Sexual Exploration
Anganwadi Worker Brutally Assaulted in Karnataka Village

By Dil Bar Irshad

Anganwadi Worker Brutally Assaulted in Karnataka Village
The Benefits of Reducing Alcohol Intake Amidst Cumbria’s Health Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

The Benefits of Reducing Alcohol Intake Amidst Cumbria's Health Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
18 seconds
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
18 seconds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
22 seconds
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
25 seconds
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
29 seconds
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
32 seconds
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
54 seconds
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
1 min
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
Biden Administration to Reopen Southern Border Entry Points Amid Decreased Migrant Apprehensions
1 min
Biden Administration to Reopen Southern Border Entry Points Amid Decreased Migrant Apprehensions
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app