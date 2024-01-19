Sudan's Child Malnutrition Crisis: The Silent Battleground

With the ongoing conflict escalating, Sudan finds itself in the throes of a child malnutrition crisis, placing the lives of over 3 million children at risk. Among these, more than 610,000 are severely malnourished. It's a grim reality for a nation that already held one of the highest rates of child malnutrition globally before the war.

The Battleground of Hunger

The war, which started in April 2023, has markedly aggravated the situation. The conflict has thrown a wrench in the delivery of aid and essential supplies, making humanitarian access difficult, and pushing many children on the brink of survival. Factors such as poor feeding practices, lack of access to clean water, and the conflicts themselves have been significant contributors to this crisis.

UNICEF's Intervention and Challenges

Despite the mounting challenges, organizations like UNICEF have been tirelessly working to bring relief. They've been instrumental in helping children overcome Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), providing Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) and essential vitamins to support overall growth. One such success story is that of Najwa Kafi Karakun and her son, Adib, from Kadugli in South Kordofan. With the aid of the UNICEF-supported Mother Support Group, Adib overcame SAM, thanks to RUTF and a regimen of essential vitamins.

The Consequences of Conflict

However, the ongoing conflict continually threatens such success stories. With the war making humanitarian access increasingly difficult, the country teeters on the brink of famine. Reports of deaths from malnutrition or starvation have started to trickle in, painting a dire picture of the situation on the ground. Despite efforts such as awareness campaigns and education, malnutrition rates in Sudan have remained stagnant over the past 30 years.

The plight of Sudan's children is a stark reminder of the far-reaching consequences of war, extending beyond immediate violence and displacement. It is a sobering testament to the pressing need for peace, as without it, the battle against malnutrition remains a steep uphill fight.