Successful Intervention for Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease in Chennai

In a landmark medical intervention in Chennai, a 42-year-old man from Mayiladuthurai has been given a new lease of life after a successful procedure to address a critical narrowing of an intracranial blood vessel. The patient, who had been experiencing constant dizziness and an inability to move his left hand, sought help at Vanchilingam Advanced Neurology and Stroke (VANS) in Thanjavur. Here, neurologists diagnosed him with a serious condition known for its heavy toll on the Indian population: intracranial atherosclerotic disease.

Diagnosis and Treatment

The condition is characterized by a significant narrowing of the intracranial segment of the blood vessel that supplies the right side of the brain. To rectify this, a minimally invasive interventional procedure was performed in the biplane cath lab at VANS. Remarkably, this procedure was conducted while the patient was awake and required just a pinhole made in the patient's wrist.

The Risk of Stroke

The treating doctor at VANS underscored the urgency of seeking immediate medical assistance when symptoms such as frequent dizziness and inability to move body parts are experienced. This is due to the fact that intracranial atherosclerotic disease significantly increases the risk of stroke. The success of this procedure is a testament to the advancements in neurology and stroke treatment, and it underscores the importance of timely intervention.

Study on Tirofiban Administration

As the field of neurology continues to evolve, a recent study explored the impact of different administration pathways of tirofiban on patients undergoing endovascular treatment for acute large vessel occlusion with intracranial atherosclerotic disease. The study compared the outcomes of intra-arterial, intravenous, and intra-arterial plus intravenous tirofiban administration. It concluded that intra-arterial administration of tirofiban was associated with a worse outcome than non-tirofiban, suggesting a potentially harmful effect on patients undergoing EVT for ICAD-LVO.