en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Substance Use Disorders: A Call for a Public Health Approach and Policy Reform

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:18 pm EST
Substance Use Disorders: A Call for a Public Health Approach and Policy Reform

Substance use disorder, a public health issue that transcends race, gender, age, education, or socioeconomic status, is impacting a diverse range of professionals; from nurses and pharmacists to physicians and lawmakers. As the severity of this issue is acknowledged, professional organizations are implementing measures to retain and support their employees, offering access to treatment. Advocates argue for the need to extend this model universally.

A Stigma Hard to Shake Off

The stigma attached to substance use disorders often hinders open discussions, and equitable treatment, akin to other chronic diseases like diabetes or cancer. The criminalization of substance misuse is criticized for intensifying this stigma, failing to reduce drug use or crime, and marginalizing the affected individuals. Data consistently supports the idea that treating substance use as a health issue, rather than a criminal one, contributes to healthier and safer communities.

Maine Calls for Health-Centered Approach

In Maine, there is a demand for public policies that align with a health-centered approach to substance use. The emphasis is on the value of every life and the right of every individual to access evidence-based healthcare.

Alarming Increase in Substance Use-Related Cardiovascular Deaths

Research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association reveals an alarming increase in cardiovascular disease deaths linked to substance use. The overall rate of substance use-related cardiovascular deaths increased from 9.9 per 100,000 population in 1999 to 21.4 per 100,000 population in 2019, with notable increases in deaths related to alcohol, opioids, and stimulants. The study underscores the need for preventive measures to reduce substance use linked with cardiovascular disease deaths, particularly in high-risk populations.

Urgent Need for Policy Reform and Public Health Approach

The findings of the study highlight the urgent need for policy reform and a public health approach to tackle substance use disorders as a critical public health issue. Between 1999 and 2019, there were 636,572 substance use and cardiovascular disease-related deaths in the United States, with pronounced increases in mortality rates among women, non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native individuals, younger individuals, nonmetropolitan area residents, and users of cannabis and psychostimulants.

A Problem that Can No Longer be Ignored

Substance use was found to have negative effects on heart health, causing irregular heartbeat, heart attack, issues pumping blood, inflammation of the heart, and other cardiovascular issues. This study emphasizes the need for additional public health efforts to support comprehensive evaluation and management of substance use in the U.S., including clinician and patient education, attention to socioeconomic factors, and addressing unique societal risks faced by women. As a society, we can no longer ignore the significant public health burden of substance use as a contributor to cardiovascular death.

0
Health Society United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Mask Mandates, Dietary Trends, and More: A Comprehensive Look at Recent Health News
In recent health news, a resurgence in mask mandates at hospitals in New York and other states is making headlines due to continuing health concerns. Medical professionals are expressing their thoughts on these reinstatements. In a bid to battle the flu season, a registered dietitian has offered ten immune-boosting recipes, underlining the significance of nutrition
Mask Mandates, Dietary Trends, and More: A Comprehensive Look at Recent Health News
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
13 mins ago
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
Plant-Based Diets Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Finds
16 mins ago
Plant-Based Diets Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Finds
Low-Dose Calcium Supplementation Equally Effective as High-Dose in Preventing Preeclampsia, Preterm Birth: Study Reveals
2 mins ago
Low-Dose Calcium Supplementation Equally Effective as High-Dose in Preventing Preeclampsia, Preterm Birth: Study Reveals
The Unseen Health Risks of Our Wardrobe Choices
9 mins ago
The Unseen Health Risks of Our Wardrobe Choices
The Unseen Danger of 'Gas Station Heroin': A Closer Look at Tianeptine
10 mins ago
The Unseen Danger of 'Gas Station Heroin': A Closer Look at Tianeptine
Latest Headlines
World News
Recall Effort Against Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Reflects Intra-Party Tensions
12 seconds
Recall Effort Against Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Reflects Intra-Party Tensions
Brecken Mozingo: Rising Soccer Star Set to Shine in 2024 NWSL Draft
58 seconds
Brecken Mozingo: Rising Soccer Star Set to Shine in 2024 NWSL Draft
Eric Cole and PXG Clubs: A Tale of Success on the PGA Tour
1 min
Eric Cole and PXG Clubs: A Tale of Success on the PGA Tour
Mask Mandates, Dietary Trends, and More: A Comprehensive Look at Recent Health News
2 mins
Mask Mandates, Dietary Trends, and More: A Comprehensive Look at Recent Health News
Low-Dose Calcium Supplementation Equally Effective as High-Dose in Preventing Preeclampsia, Preterm Birth: Study Reveals
2 mins
Low-Dose Calcium Supplementation Equally Effective as High-Dose in Preventing Preeclampsia, Preterm Birth: Study Reveals
Shane Greene, Former Dodgers Pitcher, Joins Texas Rangers on Minor League Deal
2 mins
Shane Greene, Former Dodgers Pitcher, Joins Texas Rangers on Minor League Deal
Senators Call for Review of NGCP's Franchise Following Western Visayas Blackout
6 mins
Senators Call for Review of NGCP's Franchise Following Western Visayas Blackout
Incident Raises Questions Over Military Conduct in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
8 mins
Incident Raises Questions Over Military Conduct in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
James Comey: Don't Let Fear of Violence Deter Enforcement of Law
8 mins
James Comey: Don't Let Fear of Violence Deter Enforcement of Law
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app