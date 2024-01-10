Substance Use Disorders: A Call for a Public Health Approach and Policy Reform

Substance use disorder, a public health issue that transcends race, gender, age, education, or socioeconomic status, is impacting a diverse range of professionals; from nurses and pharmacists to physicians and lawmakers. As the severity of this issue is acknowledged, professional organizations are implementing measures to retain and support their employees, offering access to treatment. Advocates argue for the need to extend this model universally.

A Stigma Hard to Shake Off

The stigma attached to substance use disorders often hinders open discussions, and equitable treatment, akin to other chronic diseases like diabetes or cancer. The criminalization of substance misuse is criticized for intensifying this stigma, failing to reduce drug use or crime, and marginalizing the affected individuals. Data consistently supports the idea that treating substance use as a health issue, rather than a criminal one, contributes to healthier and safer communities.

Maine Calls for Health-Centered Approach

In Maine, there is a demand for public policies that align with a health-centered approach to substance use. The emphasis is on the value of every life and the right of every individual to access evidence-based healthcare.

Alarming Increase in Substance Use-Related Cardiovascular Deaths

Research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association reveals an alarming increase in cardiovascular disease deaths linked to substance use. The overall rate of substance use-related cardiovascular deaths increased from 9.9 per 100,000 population in 1999 to 21.4 per 100,000 population in 2019, with notable increases in deaths related to alcohol, opioids, and stimulants. The study underscores the need for preventive measures to reduce substance use linked with cardiovascular disease deaths, particularly in high-risk populations.

Urgent Need for Policy Reform and Public Health Approach

The findings of the study highlight the urgent need for policy reform and a public health approach to tackle substance use disorders as a critical public health issue. Between 1999 and 2019, there were 636,572 substance use and cardiovascular disease-related deaths in the United States, with pronounced increases in mortality rates among women, non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native individuals, younger individuals, nonmetropolitan area residents, and users of cannabis and psychostimulants.

A Problem that Can No Longer be Ignored

Substance use was found to have negative effects on heart health, causing irregular heartbeat, heart attack, issues pumping blood, inflammation of the heart, and other cardiovascular issues. This study emphasizes the need for additional public health efforts to support comprehensive evaluation and management of substance use in the U.S., including clinician and patient education, attention to socioeconomic factors, and addressing unique societal risks faced by women. As a society, we can no longer ignore the significant public health burden of substance use as a contributor to cardiovascular death.