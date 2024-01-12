en English
Health

Sturgeon Bay Battling Correctional Nurse Shortage: A State-wide Concern

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
Sturgeon Bay Battling Correctional Nurse Shortage: A State-wide Concern

In the heartland of America, the community of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin is grappling with an issue that echoes throughout the state – a shortage of correctional nurses. These healthcare professionals play an indispensable role within the confines of jail walls, performing the delicate tasks of well checks, medication setups, guiding other staff on medical matters concerning inmates, and ultimately ensuring that those behind bars receive high-quality healthcare.

The Challenge of Hiring Correctional Nurses

Lieutenant Kyle Veeser of the Door County Sheriff’s Department conveyed the difficulties in fulfilling these positions. The challenges of hiring correctional nurses are multifaceted, with apprehensions about the nature of the correctional environment being one of the most significant hurdles. For many, working in a correctional facility may seem daunting, and this perception has made the recruitment process increasingly challenging.

State-wide Staffing Shortage

The staffing issue, however, is not exclusive to Door County. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the state is facing a 25% vacancy rate for full-time correctional registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs). This significant shortfall is causing ripples across the correctional healthcare system in the state.

Continuity of Care Amid Shortages

Despite this prevailing shortage, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections assures that the standard of healthcare for inmates remains uncompromised. The department has adopted the use of agency or contract staff to fill the void and ensure that inmates continue to receive the level of healthcare they need and deserve.

Door County’s Active Search

The Door County Sheriff’s Office is not sitting idle amidst this crisis. The office is actively seeking to fill their open correctional nurse position, with a fully equipped nurse’s office ready to welcome its new resident. This effort underlines the importance the county places on the role of correctional nurses in ensuring the health of its inmate population.

Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

