Study Warns of Potential Fatal Risk When Combining Viagra and Nitrates

A recent study led by Associate Professor Daniel Peter Andersson from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, warns of a potentially fatal risk associated with the concurrent use of erectile dysfunction drug Viagra and chest pain medications, specifically nitrates. The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, examined data from 61,487 men with a history of myocardial infarction or percutaneous coronary intervention who had been prescribed nitrates. Out of these, 5,710 men had received both nitrates and Phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors (PDE5i), a class of drugs including Viagra.

Advertisment

Risk Associated with Combining Viagra and Nitrates

The combined use of PDE5i and nitrates, found the research, poses a higher risk of adverse health outcomes compared to using nitrates alone. Both these classes of drugs can lower blood pressure, and their combined use could potentially result in a dangerous drop in blood pressure levels. This risk, however, does not appear to be immediate, as few adverse events occurred within 28 days of dispensing the medication.

Erectile Dysfunction as an Indicator of Coronary Artery Disease

Advertisment

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is prevalent among middle-aged and older men and is considered a strong indicator of coronary artery disease (CVD). As such, PDE5i drugs are commonly prescribed to men with CVD. The findings of this study underscore the importance of careful consideration and patient-centered decision-making when prescribing PDE5i medication to men receiving nitrate treatment.

Need for Further Research

While the study provides valuable insights, the researchers acknowledged its limitations and called for further research. Dr. Glenn Levine, commenting on the relationship between ED and coronary artery disease, suggested that with proper precautions, patients could manage both conditions safely. Emphasizing the necessity of continued research into the effects of ED drugs on men with cardiovascular diseases, he said that the findings of this study could pave the way for more personalized and safer treatment protocols for men with ED and CVD.