Study Unveils Negative Impact of Female Genital Mutilation on Sudanese Women

In a recent study published in Cureus on December 30, 2023, the damaging effects of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) on sexual function among Sudanese women were investigated. This groundbreaking research, carried out from July 2020 to March 2021, involved 211 participants – 113 women with FGM and 98 without.

Methodologies and Findings

The study employed the Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI) and the Female Genital Self-Image Scale (FGSIS) questionnaires, both validated in Arabic and administered to both groups. The results disclosed that women who had undergone FGM, particularly those classified as Type 3 (with the most significant tissue loss), registered significantly lower FSFI and FGSIS scores, indicating sexual dysfunction. The study’s strengths lie in its originality, use of reliable scales, trained clinical staff, and multivariate analysis.

Limitations and Cultural Implications

However, the study acknowledged a limitation in its age range, which was focused on women under 35. Despite the Sudanese government’s ban on FGM in 2020, the study notes that the practice remains widespread, often conducted clandestinely, due to persistent cultural beliefs. The World Health Organization (WHO) categorizes FGM into four types, with the procedure affecting over 200 million women globally, and being especially prevalent among Sudanese women aged 14 to 49, at a staggering rate of 89%.

The study concludes that FGM negatively impacts sexual function and self-image, thus suggesting the need for clinicians to take this into account when treating women with FGM. The study’s findings further underscore the urgency of addressing the health and humanitarian crises in Sudan, where over 12,000 people have been killed, and more than 7.1 million displaced due to war.