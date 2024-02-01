Study Unveils Disparities in Alcohol Treatment Completion Among Minoritized Women

Recent research published in Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research reveals significant disparities in alcohol treatment completion rates among United States' gender and racial groups. The study's findings underline that racial and ethnic minoritized women, particularly Black, Latina, American Indian, and Native Alaskan women, have substantially lower completion rates compared to white men.

Unveiling the Disparities

The research scrutinized over 600,000 discharge records from a U.S. substance use treatment facility. Findings showed that women's overall treatment completion rate was 55%, slightly lower than men's. Furthermore, completion rates for white adults stood at 60%. However, minoritized groups bore the brunt of lower rates, with Black, Latina, and American Indian Alaska Native women completing treatment at rates 9 to 12 percentage points lower than white men. Asian American and Pacific Islander women also exhibited a five-percentage-point lower completion rate than white men.

Addressing the Gap

The researchers advocate for tailored interventions that address the specific barriers these populations face. Factors such as childcare, transportation, insurance, job flexibility, and stigma are critical considerations. The dataset from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's 2017 to 2019 Treatment Episode Data Set-Discharges (TEDS-D) ensured that the findings were statistically significant.

Call for Further Research

The authors of the study call for further research into disparities affecting other intersectional groups and the role sociopolitical and sociocultural factors play in these disparities. The study underscores the importance of an intersectional approach for understanding these disparities and the advancement of health equity.