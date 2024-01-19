Study Uncovers Racial Disparities in Restraint Use in Emergency Departments

In a pursuit to shed light on the racial disparities in the emergency departments (EDs), a recent study has found an unsettling pattern. The research titled 'Disparities in use of physical restraints at an urban, minority-serving hospital emergency department', led by Elizabeth C. Pino, PhD, and her team at Boston Medical Center and Boston University School of Medicine, lays bare the unequal use of physical restraints on patients based on their race and ethnicity.

Advertisment

Racial Disparities in Restraint Use

The study, published in the January issue of Academic Emergency Medicine (AEM), used chart review methodology to examine the association between race/ethnicity and restraint use in the ED. The findings were eye-opening: Black and Hispanic patients generally had lower odds of being restrained compared to White patients. This pattern, however, took a sharp turn when considering patients with documented mental illness or substance use disorder.

Restraint Use and Mental Health

Advertisment

Among patients with a documented history of mental illness or substance use disorder, an increase in the use of restraints was noticed for female Black and Hispanic patients, and male Black patients. Surprisingly, this increase was not observed for male Hispanic patients. These findings underscore the intersection of race, gender, and mental health in healthcare settings.

Call for Equitable Treatment

The study concludes with an urgent call for further research to understand the factors leading to increased restraint use among these patient groups. It also highlights the need to develop strategies to ensure equitable treatment and possibly reduce the need for restraints. As Elizabeth C. Pino, PhD, the lead author, states, it is crucial to evaluate the drivers of increased restraint use in patients of color, and to explore effective strategies to minimize the use of restraints and assure the application of this intervention equitably.