Fitness

Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:13 am EST
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise

In a recent study challenging our perceptions of aging and fitness, elderly individuals, even those in their late 80s and 90s, have been found to make significant gains in muscle mass and strength through resistance exercise. The study examined healthy seniors who had not previously engaged in weight training, revealing remarkable improvements after participating in a supervised weight lifting program three times a week.

Elderly Muscle Plasticity: Age is Not a Barrier

The study included two age groups, the ‘younger old’ (65-75) and the ‘older old’ (85 and above). All participants, regardless of age, responded positively to the resistance training. However, the older group achieved greater relative gains in muscle mass and strength compared to the younger group, starting from a lower baseline.

This research highlights the plasticity of muscles in older adults and challenges the assumption that people past the age of 80 are less capable of building muscle. It sends a clear message: there is no age limit to the body’s ability to adapt and improve through exercise.

Considerations: The Necessity of Supervision and Consultation

It is important to note that the study had a small, short-term sample, with participants under careful supervision. This may not reflect the typical experience of older individuals starting a weight training program. The researchers advise that anyone over 60 considering beginning a weight training regimen should consult with a doctor and seek out specialized training programs.

The Importance of Maintaining Physical Activity

This study underscores the importance of maintaining physical activity throughout one’s life for health benefits and improved mobility. It emphasizes that it is never too late to start exercising. This finding is further bolstered by a systematic review and meta-analysis that found nutritional supplements, especially protein supplementation, can enhance muscle mass and physical performance in the elderly.

Together, these studies present a compelling case for the power of resistance training and nutritional interventions in enhancing the health, strength, and vitality of older adults. They challenge our societal notion of aging, highlighting the significant potential for growth and improvement, regardless of age.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news.

