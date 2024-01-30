Study Sheds Light on U.S. Healthcare System's Readiness for Alzheimer's Disease Treatment

The United States battles an uneven distribution in the health system capacity for the early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of early-stage Alzheimer's disease (AD). A recently FDA-approved disease-modifying therapy (DMT) and several others in the pipeline have made it paramount to evaluate healthcare readiness.

Simulation Model to Assess AD DMT Delivery

A simulation model was employed to gauge the demand of patients and supply of providers for AD DMTs. The model incorporated data at the county level and the role of primary care practitioners (PCPs). The findings reveal that primary care is of paramount importance in AD therapy delivery. The limited number of specialists and existing waitlists make it impractical to rely solely on neurologists and geriatricians.

Duration of Wait Times for AD Treatment

States such as Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Wyoming are projected to have the longest waiting times for AD treatment. To counter this, the study proposes the implementation of primary care models and telehealth services. This would bolster access, particularly in regions that are currently underserved.

Future Evaluation and Technological Integration

The study underscores the need for further appraisal of primary care-led care models for efficient AD management. It also recommends the assimilation of technological advancements such as refined biomarkers and computerized testing into clinical workflows.

Moreover, the research stressed the lack of diverse representation in clinical trials for new drugs, with particular disparities in diagnosis and treatment for Black Americans. The article emphasizes that drug companies need to address potential drivers of cognitive decline and develop combination drugs with multiple targets to benefit a larger population.